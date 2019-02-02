NEW ORLEANS AREA BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Monday, Feb. 4
District 12-2A
Fisher at Newman, 7 p.m.
Non-district
Cohen at M.L. King, 5 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Lee Magnet, 6 p.m.
Albany at Holden, 6 p.m.
Doyle at Runnels, 6 p.m.
St. James at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Landry-Walker at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Family Christian at Episcopal-Baton Rouge, 7 p.m.
West St. John at Varnado
Tuesday, Feb. 5
District 6-5A
Fontainebleau at Covington, 7:15 p.m.
Slidell at Mandeville, 7 p.m.
Northshore at Hammond, 7 p.m.
St. Paul’s at Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.
District 7-5A
Hahnville at Thibodaux, 7 p.m.
Central Lafourche at Destrehan, 7 p.m.
East St. John at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A
Bonnabel at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Ehret at Landry-Walker, 6 p.m.
Grace King at Higgins, 7 p.m.
District 9-5A
Holy Cross at John Curtis, 7 p.m.
Brother Martin at St. Augustine, 7 p.m.
Shaw at Jesuit, 7 p.m.
District 8-4A
Salmen at Franklinton, 7 p.m.
Pearl River at Lakeshore, 7:30 p.m.
District 10-4A
NOMMA at Ben Franklin, 5 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Carver at Riverdale
District 7-3A
Hannan at Jewel Sumner
Loranger at Bogalusa, 7:15 p.m.
District 9-3A
Sophie Wright at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at KIPP Renaissance, 6 p.m.
District 10-3A
De La Salle at Lusher, 7 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at Donaldsonville, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pine at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.
Independence at Amite, 7 p.m.
District 8-C
Louisiana School for the Deaf at Christ Episcopal, 7:15 p.m.
District 9-C
Phoenix at Grand Isle, 5 p.m.
Non-district
St. Martin’s at Clark, 5 p.m.
Lutheran at Fisher, 5:30 p.m.
Einstein at Belle Chasse, 6 p.m.
Country Day at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
District 8-5A
East Jefferson at Chalmette, 7 p.m.
District 8-C
Jehovah-Jireh at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.
Non-district
Fisher at Ecole Classique, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Karr, 7 p.m.
Abramson Sci at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.
Newman at Warren Easton, 7 p.m.
Pearl River at Albany, 7 p.m.
Varnado at Amite, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Non-district
Patrick Taylor at Ridgewood, 5 p.m.
M.L. King at Salmen, 6 p.m.
Belle Chasse at Thomas Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Teurlings Catholic at Family Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Haynes at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 8
District 6-5A
Slidell at St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.
Covington at Northshore, 7 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Fontainebleau, 7:15 p.m.
Mandeville at Hammond, 7 p.m.
District 7-5A
Hahnville at East St. John, 7 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois at Destrehan, 7 p.m.
Central Lafourche at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A
Landry-Walker at Bonnabel, 6 p.m.
East Jefferson at Ehret, 6 p.m.
West Jefferson at Grace King, 6 p.m.
Chalmette at Higgins, TBD
District 9-5A
St. Augustine at Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Rummel at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
John Curtis at Shaw, 7 p.m.
District 8-4A
Lakeshore at Franklinton, 6 p.m.
Salmen at Pearl River, 7:30 p.m.
District 9-4A
Karr at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.
McMain at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.
District 10-4A
Carver at NOMMA, 5 p.m.
Kennedy at Ben Franklin, 6 p.m.
Riverdale at McDonogh 35, 6 p.m.
District 7-3A
Bogalusa at Hannan, 7:15 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Albany
District 9-3A
International at KIPP Renaissance, 6 p.m.
District 10-3A
Lusher at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
St. James at De La Salle, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Independence at Pine, 7 p.m.
Amite at Northlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.
District 9-C
Phoenix at Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Non-district
M.L. King at Cohen, 5 p.m.
Family Christian at South Plaquemines, 6 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at Vandebilt Catholic, 6 p.m.
Abramson Sci at Clark, 6 p.m.
Houma Christian at West St. John, 6 p.m.
Livingston at Einstein, 6:30 p.m.
Jehovah-Jireh at Country Day, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Crescent City, 7 p.m.
Brother Martin at Loranger, 7 p.m.
St. Martin’s at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.
South Terrebonne at Thibodaux, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Non-district
Pearl River at St. Paul’s, 3 p.m.
Karr at New Iberia, 5 p.m.