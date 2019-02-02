NEW ORLEANS AREA BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Monday, Feb. 4

District 12-2A

Fisher at Newman, 7 p.m.

Non-district

Cohen at M.L. King, 5 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Lee Magnet, 6 p.m.

Albany at Holden, 6 p.m.

Doyle at Runnels, 6 p.m.

St. James at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Landry-Walker at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Family Christian at Episcopal-Baton Rouge, 7 p.m.

West St. John at Varnado

 

Tuesday, Feb. 5

District 6-5A

Fontainebleau at Covington, 7:15 p.m.

Slidell at Mandeville, 7 p.m.

Northshore at Hammond, 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s at Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.

District 7-5A

Hahnville at Thibodaux, 7 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Destrehan, 7 p.m.

East St. John at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A

Bonnabel at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Ehret at Landry-Walker, 6 p.m.

Grace King at Higgins, 7 p.m.

District 9-5A

Holy Cross at John Curtis, 7 p.m.

Brother Martin at St. Augustine, 7 p.m.

Shaw at Jesuit, 7 p.m.

District 8-4A

Salmen at Franklinton, 7 p.m.

Pearl River at Lakeshore, 7:30 p.m.

District 10-4A

NOMMA at Ben Franklin, 5 p.m.

McDonogh 35 at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Carver at Riverdale

District 7-3A

Hannan at Jewel Sumner

Loranger at Bogalusa, 7:15 p.m.

District 9-3A

Sophie Wright at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at KIPP Renaissance, 6 p.m.

District 10-3A

De La Salle at Lusher, 7 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic at Donaldsonville, 7 p.m.

District 9-2A

Pine at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Independence at Amite, 7 p.m.

District 8-C

Louisiana School for the Deaf at Christ Episcopal, 7:15 p.m.

District 9-C

Phoenix at Grand Isle, 5 p.m.

Non-district

St. Martin’s at Clark, 5 p.m.

Lutheran at Fisher, 5:30 p.m.

Einstein at Belle Chasse, 6 p.m.

Country Day at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Feb. 6

District 8-5A

East Jefferson at Chalmette, 7 p.m.

District 8-C

Jehovah-Jireh at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.

Non-district

Fisher at Ecole Classique, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Karr, 7 p.m.

Abramson Sci at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.

Newman at Warren Easton, 7 p.m.

Pearl River at Albany, 7 p.m.

Varnado at Amite, 7:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, Feb. 7

Non-district

Patrick Taylor at Ridgewood, 5 p.m.

M.L. King at Salmen, 6 p.m.

Belle Chasse at Thomas Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Teurlings Catholic at Family Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Haynes at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.

 

Friday, Feb. 8

District 6-5A

Slidell at St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.

Covington at Northshore, 7 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Fontainebleau, 7:15 p.m.

Mandeville at Hammond, 7 p.m.

District 7-5A

Hahnville at East St. John, 7 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois at Destrehan, 7 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A

Landry-Walker at Bonnabel, 6 p.m.

East Jefferson at Ehret, 6 p.m.

West Jefferson at Grace King, 6 p.m.

Chalmette at Higgins, TBD

District 9-5A

St. Augustine at Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rummel at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

John Curtis at Shaw, 7 p.m.

District 8-4A

Lakeshore at Franklinton, 6 p.m.

Salmen at Pearl River, 7:30 p.m.

District 9-4A

Karr at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.

McMain at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.

District 10-4A

Carver at NOMMA, 5 p.m.

Kennedy at Ben Franklin, 6 p.m.

Riverdale at McDonogh 35, 6 p.m.

District 7-3A

Bogalusa at Hannan, 7:15 p.m.

Jewel Sumner at Albany

District 9-3A

International at KIPP Renaissance, 6 p.m.

District 10-3A

Lusher at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.

St. James at De La Salle, 7 p.m.

District 9-2A

Independence at Pine, 7 p.m.

Amite at Northlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.

District 9-C

Phoenix at Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Non-district

M.L. King at Cohen, 5 p.m.

Family Christian at South Plaquemines, 6 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic at Vandebilt Catholic, 6 p.m.

Abramson Sci at Clark, 6 p.m.

Houma Christian at West St. John, 6 p.m.

Livingston at Einstein, 6:30 p.m.

Jehovah-Jireh at Country Day, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Crescent City, 7 p.m.

Brother Martin at Loranger, 7 p.m.

St. Martin’s at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.

South Terrebonne at Thibodaux, 7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Feb. 9

Non-district

Pearl River at St. Paul’s, 3 p.m.

Karr at New Iberia, 5 p.m.

 

