Lakeshore High School is celebrating its 10th year of existence, but you could really say the school’s birthday came last season.
Nov. 24, 2017 to be exact.
It was on that date that an undefeated Lakeshore High football team defeated perennial powerhouse Neville 55-24 in the state quarterfinals in front of a packed house at Titan Coliseum in Mandeville, announcing their arrival in the prep football world.
“That was one of the games that really put us on the map,” Lakeshore senior wide receiver/running back Jacob Bernard said.
Highlighted by running back Maximus Lowery’s four touchdowns, the 55 points the Titans put up on the Tigers were the most points scored on Neville since the 1930’s. It was the signature win in Lakeshore’s run to the Class 4A state championship game last season.
The two squads will meet again this Friday, but this time in Monroe as No. 5 Lakeshore (12-0) travels to take on No. 4 Neville (9-2) Friday night at Bill Ruple Stadium at 7 p.m.
“The experience of how far we have been last season makes this week (practicing during Thanksgiving holidays) that much easier,” Titans senior quarterback Parker Orvin said. “It shouldn’t be that big of a problem, and I know everyone is looking forward to the matchup this Friday. We anticipate getting Neville’s best shot, especially since after what happened last season. They are going to be very motivated. It just adds that much more to the game.
“If we can continue to execute and just do our job, I’m confident we will be fine when the lights come on Friday night.”
Orvin has had a very successful senior campaign leading the high-powered Lakeshore offensive attack, completing 137-202 passes (68-percent) for 2,585 yards and 38 touchdowns against only six interceptions. Lowery is the leading rusher this season for Lakeshore with 822 yards on 138 carries and six scores. Bernard has 376 yards on the ground for 11 scores and junior Christian Westcott has a team-high 12 rushing touchdowns on only 26 carries this year for the Titans.
The leading receiver this season for the Titans, Bernard (41 catches, 907 yards and 13 touchdowns) said he is looking forward to the challenge.
“We fully anticipate being the focus of (Neville’s) revenge,” he said. “I mean look at the scoreboard, we beat them pretty badly last year. But the great thing about football is that we are a completely different team this year and the same holds true for Neville. I look forward to a great game.
“I believe we are ready. I like where our heads are at as a team. Execution has been a focus in practice throughout this entire week. That needs to get better. The thing we realize is that at this point of the playoffs there is no room for excuses or anything like that. We have to be on our game and be ready to go the minute we get off that bus.”