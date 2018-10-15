It's been a while — long before The New Orleans Advocate ever existed — but the high school football attention this week will be in Slidell.
The Tigers will host one of the top five games this week, including three that will likely decide district championships.
1. St. Paul's at Slidell: You'll have to head to the north shore to find the best game on the slate.
The players on this year's Slidell team are too young to remember the last time the Tigers won a district championship. The year was 2003.
St. Paul's meanwhile, has dominated District 6-5A over the years.
The Tigers, No. 8 in The New Orleans Advocate Large School Super 10, and the No. 10 Wolvers are 4-0 in league play after getting off to rocky starts.
St. Paul's lost its first three games, and Slidell won just one of its first three games.
But now both have found their groove.
St. Paul's, led by quarterback Jack Mashburn, hung 72 points on Ponchatoula on Friday night. But it's the Wolves defense that has sparked the resurgence, not allowing more than one touchdown in any of their past three victories.
Slidell, meanwhile, has averaged 44.6 points in its last three games, sparked by the 1-2 punch of quarterback Jacob Guidry and running back Harlan Dixon.
2. De La Salle at St. James: The Cavaliers (No. 2) and the Wildcats (No. 4) are ranked in The New Orleans Advocate's Small School Super 10 and have run through their first two 10-3A opponents.
They have won their four district games by a combined score of 161- 21.
This one won't be quite as easy for either team.
But the winner takes a big step towards the district title. Both still have to play St. Charles, which also could be in the mix.
3. Carver vs. McDonogh 35: McDonogh 35 coach Wayne Reese faces the school he used to coach.
Barring an upset down the road, the winner of this one will likely win 10-4A.
Carver is 4-3 and very well could be 6-1. Their losses include a 20-19 loss to Bastrop and a 22-20 loss to Central Lafourche. Their other loss was a respectable 31-19 loss to powerhouse Edna Karr. The Roneagles' three losses are to St. Augustine, Karr and Helen Cox.
4. Helen Cox vs. Warren Easton: Speaking of Helen Cox. The Cougars (5-2) won their 9-4A opener and still have a say in the district race. But boy is their three-game stretch to end the season a rough one. They play No. 4 Easton, No. 2 Karr and Belle Chasse to close the season. Do they have enough to knock off Easton?
5. Rummel vs. Brother Martin: Raiders can't get caught looking ahead to next week's showdown against Curtis. Assuming they don't, expect that game to be high on this list next week.