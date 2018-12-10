In a game that has been circled on the calendar by both schools for nearly two months, the Boyet Junior High boys’ basketball team easily defeated Slidell Junior High 85-26 Tuesday night at home.
Seventh-grader Drew Ward led the way for the Rebels with 24 points. Eli Van Brunt finished with 16, Gabriel James had 15 and Kohen Rowbatham had 14.
Before a packed house at the Boyet Junior High gymnasium, tensions were high from the start. Both schools tied for the St. Tammany Parish Junior High Large Schools football district title after their game in November was canceled by parish officials because of extenuating circumstances. That game in November was a resumption of a game from earlier in the season in which Boyet was leading 7-0 in the first quarter, but the game was postponed because of severe weather in the area.
Boyet got off to a quick start in the basketball game, racing out to a 14-2 lead. Up 21-4 with 1:29 to go in the first quarter, Slidell Junior High scored the final two buckets of the first quarter to cut the deficit to 21-8.
That would be the final points Slidell would score until nearly 2:05 left in the second quarter. Boyet went on a 18-0 run to put the game out of reach at 39-8.
The story of the first half was Rebels hot shooting, as they hit seven 3-pointers in the first 12 minutes of action.
Hitting a school-record seven 3-pointers on the night individually, Ward acknowledge that the game had an extra special meaning for his school.
“Because of what happened with football this game was especially emotional,” Ward said. “We wanted to really come out and show what we were made of and make a statement in this district.”
Going for a season-high 26, Ward said he felt good from the start out on the court.
“Games like this are fun because everything just slows down,” he said. “It’s hard to describe but sometimes things are in slow motion and everything you throw up there seems to go in. I was just glad I was able to help my team come out with a win tonight.”
Kendall Carter finished as the leading scorer for Slidell Junior High with 12 points.