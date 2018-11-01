From 2013 to last season, Destrehan had its way in District 7-5A, losing only one game, and that by forfeit.
Then last season, bitter rival Hahnville and sensational running back Anthony “Pooka” Williams, Louisiana's Mr. Football, beat the Wildcats and took the district crown.
The Wildcats (8-1, 5-0) perhaps will face a similar challenge Friday against undefeated Terrebonne (9-0, 5-0). Destrehan is No. 4 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll and Terrebonne No. 9. The Wildcats also are No. 5 in the Advocate's Large Schools Super 10 rankings.
“We're preparing for a three-headed monster,” Wildcats coach Steve Robicheaux said, referring to the Tigers' quarterback tandem of Ja'khi Douglas and Keshawn James and running back Chaz Ward. “They are going to run the football, and they do a great job. We will have to be up for that challenge, and the good thing is we're playing at home.”
Terrebonne last won the district championship in 2010, but it did not include River Parishes schools Destrehan and Hahnville then. Tigers coach Gary Hill said the Tigers have not beaten the Wildcats since 1999 at Terrebonne.
Destrehan has “monsters,” too. Led by running back John Emery Jr., the Wildcats have what Robicheaux says is the program's most prolific and balanced offense since the 2014 team, which reached the state championship game.
Emery, who decommitted from Georgia and is being pursued heavily by LSU, has 1,141 yards and 15 touchdowns on 132 carries. Junior running back Kyle Edwards has 436 yards and four touchdowns on 61 carries, and senior quarterback Harold “J.R.” Blood Jr. has completed 99 of 152 passes for 1,554 yards and 21 touchdowns with just six interceptions.
“We've got the one-two punch, and (opponents) have got to try to stop something,” Robicheaux said. “We just try to figure out what they are trying to stop.”
Hill pointed to 6-foot-4 wideout Quincy Brown and tight end Carson Rieder as weapons that help make Destrehan difficult to stop. Robicheaux said Brown, who caught two touchdown passes in the Wildcats' previous game against Jesuit and another pass to the Blue Jays' 2-yard line, is “a matchup problem for defensive backs” with his height and speed.
“He draws the safety, which opens things up in the passing game for everybody,” Robicheaux said.
Destrehan beat Terrebonne 28-7 last season, corralling the Tigers' dangerous playmakers by forcing them to run laterally and limited their effectiveness on the perimeter and in space.
Hill said Terrebonne moved the ball but wasn't able to score, something it has to correct in this game.
“We got inside their 25 four times,” he said. “Defensively, we had a breakdown where Blood escaped the pocket and threw for a touchdown. Then, they blocked a punt and scored. You can't have those things happen against a team like Destrehan, which is good every year.”
At times, however, the Wildcats defense has not been a formidable as Robicheaux would like. Destrehan lost to Ehret 37-35 in Week 3, beat East St. John in a shootout 35-34, and a game in hand against Jesuit got interesting at the end in a 28-23 win last week.
Robicheaux attributes it partially to growing pains defensively and not being as big on the line as in past seasons.
“We used to run a (five-man line) defense, but now we use a (four-man line), with more zone coverages,” Robicheaux said. “But I think our kids are getting better at it every week.
“We play a tough schedule. We are No. 2 in power points (for state playoff seeding). So we want close this out.”