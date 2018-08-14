For the first time in half a decade, opponents in Division IV smell blood in the water when it comes to Pope John Paul II volleyball.
With the team having to replace two of its best players, Camille Dedeaux and Tyler Sanderson, many feel this is the year to beat the four-time defending state champions.
But Pope John Paul II players wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I like it better like this,” said Ansley Tullis, Pope John Paul II junior and reigning St. Tammany Farmer Player of the Year. “In years past, we have had more pressure to win because we are supposed to win. When you are the underdog, you have nothing to lose.
"Make no mistake, I still feel like we can win a state championship, but it’s not like everyone is expecting us to. It makes you work that much harder and in turn makes the success that much sweeter.”
Tullis' father, Jaguars head coach Danny Tullis, echoed much of his daughter’s message.
“This goes back to my time when I was at Salmen, Fontainebleau and the early years at Pope John Paul II,” he said. “The climb to the top is much more rewarding than trying to stay at the top. The climb to the top is fun, but staying on top is hard. It’s a lot of work. It doesn’t allow you to stop and smell the roses.
“We have been really good here (at Pope John Paul II) for a while. We want to continue to be good, but we know that in 2018, we are going to have to work extremely hard to accomplish that because of how many inexperienced kids we have.”
Ansley Tullis, who's verbally committed to play at UL-Lafayette, said 2018 will be like no other year she has experienced.
“Perhaps the biggest change is my role on this team off the court,” Tullis said. “I have always been in the middle of things in terms of scoring points and stuff, but now being a junior, I’m looked to as a leader of this squad. There are no seniors on this team and only three juniors, so that means my role is going to change significantly this season.
“I’m not a rah-rah kind of leader. I like to lead by example of what I go out and do on and off the court. Every team is going to have drama. That can really be toxic for a team. So it’s my job and the job of the other leaders of this team to keep that stuff to a minimum. If we can do that, then it only increases your chances for success on the court.”
Ansley Tullis and sophomore Rachel Hartmann return to anchor the potent Pope John Paul II attack. They combined for 709 kills last season as the Jaguars went 37-5. However, the squad must replace their next four leaders in the kills category as Sanderson, Dedeaux and Sydney Neyland all graduated and Alexandra Skidmore transferred.
“I can see where people may think we are a vulnerable team in 2018,” said setter Kendall Battistella, a sophomore. “But we have Ansley and Rachel coming back, and there are going to be some new faces that are going to be introduced to a lot of volleyball fans. There is a lot of talent on this team. It just needs time to grow. That’s what the regular season is for. To gain those reps and experience and prepare yourself for what you hope is a deep postseason run.
“I actually feel like we are a bit of an underdog heading into the regular season. I’m not scared of that; I actually embrace it. It just makes me want to stay that much longer after practice and put the work in to make sure this program stays at the top.”
The quarterback of the offensive attack, Battistella led the team with 1,208 assists last season. She gave a preview of some of the new faces she expects to be setting for in 2018.
“Junior Karli Bayhi is playing really well right now,” she said. “Another junior, Morgan Faciane, is really killing it in fall camp. She’s insanely athletic for a player that has never played club volleyball.”
Danny Tullis said he thoroughly embraces the new faces and sees them helping the next wave of Jaguar volleyball players make their mark.
“As a coach, you love watching kids grow up as the season progresses,” he said. “We have a lot of talented players who just need reps. As a coach, you love the challenge. How are they going to react and who is going to have the light turn on?
“I look forward to seeing how they respond to the pressure. How are you going to respond to a boisterous crowd? Everyone is a great player when the whole world is unicorns and flowers. How do you do when the world punches you in the mouth?”