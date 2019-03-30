Up against a Dunham squad that dominated them by 18 points in a regular-season loss, Country Day senior guard Kaleb Jenkins and coach Mike McGuire put together a masterful performance in the Division III state title game, helping bring home the Cajuns’ seventh state basketball title.
With the team’s 58-48 win over Dunham, along with Country Day’s body of work, McGuire was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year, while Jenkins garnered all-state first-team honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
A gritty guard unafraid of driving in the lane against traffic, Jenkins registered 23 points, including a 14-of-19 mark at the free-throw line, in the state championship game at Burton Coliseum. For the season, he averaged 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during his senior year. The title was McGuire’s fifth while at Country Day. Cajuns junior forward Justin Ibieta, who averaged 15.8 points per game, landed on the second team.
Northlake Christian girls basketball tandem of junior Kyren Whittington and coach Aaron Agresta mirrored McGuire and Jenkins’ honors on the Class 2A girls team. With Whittington landing on the first team and Agresta taking home the Coach of the Year award.
The Wolverines ended the season 24-5 and advanced to the Division III state title, where they fell to St. Thomas Aquinas 53-42. Whittington averaged 18 points per game. Teammate Natalie Newberry picked up honorable mention honors.
After helping her team to the Division III semifinals, Country Day junior Kaci Chairs made the Class 2A All-State second team after averaging 26 points per game . The St. Katharine Drexel tandem of Chardae Dixon and Emmia Johnson both made the honorable mention list after taking SKD to the Division III semis. St. Mary’s Academy’s Tomyree Thompson and M.L. King’s Dalyn Belvin and Simone Pierre were also listed.
On the boys side, Riverside senior Kash Foley headlined the local honorable mention group, along with Newman sophomore Javon Ruffin and M.L. King’s Markie Swearington.