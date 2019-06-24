Cameron Lewis has replaced Kaleb Manuel as the new Pearl River High baseball coach.
Lewis, who spent last season as the head baseball coach at Northlake Christian, takes over a program that went 23-7 in 2019, reaching the Class 4A state quarterfinals before losing to state runner-up Breaux Bridge in a best two-out-of-three series. Manuel resigned at the end of the 2019 after accepting a job as an assistant coach on Matt Riser’s staff at Southeastern Louisiana.
“(Making the move to Pearl River) just seemed like the right move for me and my family,” Lewis said. “My wife teaches in Pearl River, and we are excited to become involved in the Pearl River community for a very long time. It’s a great school with a great tradition of baseball. In the end it just seemed like the right fit for our family.”
In his lone season as a head coach on the high school level, Lewis led the Wolverines to a 23-12 mark and a berth in the Division III state playoffs.
Coaching in the parish for the past four seasons, Lewis has gone up against the Rebels before, something he is glad he doesn’t have to do anymore.
“Pearl River has been some of the toughest kids I have every had to coach against,” he said. “Anytime you play Pearl River High School, it didn’t matter who the coach was, you know you were going against kids tough as nails that were going to compete their butts off for seven innings. What excited me the most about coaching at Pearl River is how excited the kids are about playing the game of baseball.
“They are blue collar, tough kids that are willing to compete and want to compete for every pitch. That’s what I think of when I think of Pearl River High baseball. It’s going to be my job to help continue that.”
Lewis will be the third head baseball coach in as many seasons for the Rebels, something he knows may concern parents and players. However, Lewis has a plan to attack the perception of a revolving door at the head coaching position of the program.
“It’s a difficult thing to have to deal with because coaching changes are never easy to deal with for players, coaches or families,” Lewis said. “I am just going to come in and be honest and display integrity. Honesty is going to go a long way with building trust with these players and this community. I am going to put forth the effort to show people that I plan on being there for a long time and more importantly excited about being there.”