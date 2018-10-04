Jack Mashburn rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 138 yards and another score as the St. Paul’s Wolves defeated the Covington Lions 32-7 in a District 6-5A opening game at CHS' Jack Salter Stadium.
The Wolves (3-3, 3-0 District 6-5A) regained “The Little Brown Jug” after losing it to the Lions last year.
Covington falls to 2-4 and 1-2 in district.
The game was halted at the end of the first quarter for about 5 minutes as the Lions played a tribute to former coach Jack Salter who died in December. Current coach Greg Salter is his grandson.
The Wolves took the opening kickoff and drove 67 yards in 10 plays. Mashburn capped the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run. The extra point snap was bobbled as St. Paul’s grabbed a 6-0 lead with 8:09 left in the first quarter.
The teams traded punts and then Covington was forced to punt again. The ball sailed over punter Geobany Hernandez head. He picked it up but was tackled in the end zone by Wayne Galloway for a safety. That made the score 8-0 Wolves with 49 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Wolves took the ensuing free kick and drove down but were stopped. William Grand connected on a 33-yard field goal to increase St. Paul’s lead to 11-0 with 8:02 to go in the first half.
The Lions didn’t cross midfield until quarterback Sheldon Baham busted loose for a 56-yard run to the Wolves 40- yard line. Covington faced a fourth down and 1 at the St. Paul’s 31, but Baham was stopped for a 4-yard loss to keep the score 11-0 with 1:21 remaining in the first half.
The Wolves punted, and on the Lions' first play, Baham fumbled and Chandara Kim recovered for St. Paul’s at the Lions 30 with 49 seconds left. Four plays later, Mashburn hit Nick Stanton with a 10-yard touchdown pass. Grand added the extra point to give the Wolves a 18-0 lead with just 11 seconds left in the first half.
St. Paul’s had 117 yards rushing and 66 passing in the first half for 183 total. Covington was held to 48 rushing and 16 passing for 64 total yards. The Wolves dominated time of possession in the first half holding the ball for 17:20 to just 6:40 for Covington.
The Wolves were held scoreless most of the second half. Mashburn and Micah Crockett scored on touchdown runs of 80 and 18 yards in the final 3:38.
On the last play, Jhi Franklin connected with Reggie Gause on a 43-yard touchdown pass. Hernandez added the extra point for the final margin.
St. Paul’s amassed 373 total yards with 235 rushing.
The Lions had 105 yards rushing and 99 yards passing for 204 total. 70 of those yards came on that final drive.