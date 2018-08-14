The Pearl River senior class will welcome its third head football coach in four years in 2018 as Joe Harris replaces Jarrod “Boomer” Danford, who coached the Rebels for the 2017 season.
Danford replaced Mike Labourdette, who was the coach during the 2015 and 2016 season.
“It’s different for sure in some way,” senior quarterback Justin Dean said. “Mainly because everyone has their own individual coaching style.
"We kind of have the same system from Labourdette to Danford and Harris, with mainly just a terminology change,” he added.
Fellow senior Ethan Levy, who plays wide receiver for the Rebels, said the change is mainly in leadership .
“The funny part is coach Danford and Labourdette are still on the staff,” he said. “It’s not like a new coach has come in and wiped everything out. Everyone is still there. There is just a new head coach that we look to.”
One positive side effect of the coaching turnover may be the way the players have banded together.
“To be honest, this is the closest team in terms of on and off the field that Pearl River has been in my four years here,” Dean said.
Senior running back Austin Stodard echoed those sentiments.
“We are doing a lot more team activities on and off the field," he said. "We hang out more as a team and plan some things outside of football. I know a lot of it has to do with us being seniors and seeing the writing on the wall in terms of our prep career winding down. I guess that is a credit to our maturity. We know as a senior class it is time for us to step up.
“Coach Harris has a history at Pearl River, and (we) believe he can bring some stability to the position and the program.”
Dean agreed that the team is behind its new head coach.
“He deserves a chance, and from what we have seen so far, he has shown he is trying to get the program going,” he said. “This team is behind him and will do whatever is needed to help him accomplish just that. I truly believe the program is starting to right itself.”
The players said that they have enjoyed Harris' “old-school mentality.”
“We are all about getting better with reps ourselves,” Stodard said. “ ... There weren’t that many trips to 7-on-7s. It was about working every day as hard as you can to get better on the field.
“This summer we were in the weight room 80 to 90 percent of the time, as opposed to years past, when it was more like 50 percent of the time. That is going to make us a stronger and more agile team. We will be a much better-conditioned team than we were in years past.”
The senior players believe that can help them make an impact in the second half of the season and the 8-4A schedule.
“If everyone plays to their potential and with the right attitude, we can win at least two league games,” Dean said. “It’s on us to go out there and get the job done.”