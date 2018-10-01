no.curtiseaston.09281828
Buy Now

John Curtis player Collin Guggenheim (14) runs with the ball aiming to push down the field during a game between John Curtis and Warren Easton at the Pan Am Stadium in New Orleans, La. Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE GAMBONI

LARGE SCHOOL SUPER 10

1. John Curtis (5-0) 2

Last week: Beat Warren Easton 38-20

The Buzz: Collin Guggenheim's three TDs help Patriots to 13th straight regular-season win.

Up next: Friday vs. Jesuit (Yulman)

2. Edna Karr (5-0) 3

Last week: Beat John F. Kennedy 56-0

The Buzz: Cougars record second shutout of the season, run winning streak to 17.

Up next: Friday vs. McDonogh 35 (Behrman)

3. John Ehret (4-1) 4

Last week: Beat Chalmette 34-7

The Buzz: Travis Mumphrey throws for 191 and two TDs as Patriots win fourth straight game.

Up next: Friday vs. Bonnabel (Yenni)

4. Warren Easton (3-1) 1

Last week: Lost to John Curtis 38-20

The Buzz: Eagles held No. 1 spot all season long, but now 0-2 all-time against Curtis.

Up next: Thursday vs. Belle Chasse (Pan American)

5. Destrehan (4-1) 5

Last week: Beat Thibodaux 49-10

The Buzz: John Emery rushes for 156 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats.

Up next: Friday vs. East St. John

6. Lakeshore (5-0) 6

Last week: Beat KIPP Renaissance 49-13

The Buzz: Titans, winners of 17 straight regular-season games, are averaging 47.2 points

Up next: Thursday vs. John F. Kennedy

7. Rummel (4-1) 8

Last week: Beat Shaw 42-3

The Buzz: Rummel defense gets three interceptions to keep the Megaphone in Metairie.

Up next: Saturday vs. Holy Cross (Yenni)

8. Jesuit (4-1) 10

Last week: Beat Holy Cross 28-7

The Buzz: Blue Jays beat rival and take a 57-40-1 lead in the long-time series

Up next: Friday vs. John Curtis (Yulman)

9. Holy Cross (4-1) 9

Last week: Lost to Jesuit 28-7

The Buzz: Tigers had given up just 13 points before suffering first loss of Guy LeCompte era.

Up next: Saturday vs. Rummel (Yenni)

10. Brother Martin (3-2) NR

Last week: Beat St. Augustine 17-7

The Buzz: Crusaders losses have come against top-ranked Curtis and No. 3 Easton

Up next: Friday vs. Bastrop (Gormley)

SMALL SCHOOL SUPER 10  

1. Country Day (5-0) 1

Last week: Beat Madison Parish 63-8

The Buzz: Nicky Corchiani rushed for four touchdowns in Cajuns' homecoming rout.

Up next: Friday at Newman

2. De La Salle (2-2) 2

Last week: Beat Riverside 45-28

The Buzz: Montrell Johnson rushed for school-record 345 yards to lead Cavaliers.

Up next: Friday vs. Haynes (Bertolino)

3. Newman (5-0) 3

Last week: Beat Lusher 52-0

The Buzz: Greenies have outscored opponents by average score of 46-9.

Up next: Friday vs. Country Day

4. St. James (3-2) 4

Last week: Lost to St. Amant 31-21

The Buzz: Shamar Smith's 58 yards rushing and 99-yard kickoff return not enough.

Up next: Friday vs. Donaldsonville

5. Hannan (5-0) 7

Last week: Beat St. Michael 18-14

The Buzz: Hawks have not allowed an opponent to score more than 14 points.

Up next: Thursday at Jewel Sumner

6. West St. John (3-2) 6

Last week: Beat White Castle 48-14

The Buzz: WSJ has outscored White Castle by a combined score of 109-20 past two seasons.

Up next: Friday at Houma Christian

7. St. Charles (2-3) 5

Last week: Lost to East Ascension 21-2

The Buzz: Comets have been kept out of the end zone for the past seven quarters.

Up next: Friday vs. Lusher

8. Riverside (0-4) 8

Last week: Lost to De La Salle 45-28

The Buzz: Rebels' schedule finally gets a little easier after brutal stretch to start season.

Up next: Friday vs. South Plaquemines

9. South Plaquemines (1-4) 10

The Buzz: Hurricanes make trip to Reserve after last year's game was cancelled.

Up next: Friday at Riverside

10. Cohen (2-3) NR

Last week: Beat St. Martin's 54-0

The Buzz: Hornets beat Saints again after snapping almost six-year losing streak in 2017.

Up next: Friday vs. Ben Franklin (Pan American)

View comments