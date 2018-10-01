LARGE SCHOOL SUPER 10
1. John Curtis (5-0) 2
Last week: Beat Warren Easton 38-20
The Buzz: Collin Guggenheim's three TDs help Patriots to 13th straight regular-season win.
Up next: Friday vs. Jesuit (Yulman)
2. Edna Karr (5-0) 3
Last week: Beat John F. Kennedy 56-0
The Buzz: Cougars record second shutout of the season, run winning streak to 17.
Up next: Friday vs. McDonogh 35 (Behrman)
3. John Ehret (4-1) 4
Last week: Beat Chalmette 34-7
The Buzz: Travis Mumphrey throws for 191 and two TDs as Patriots win fourth straight game.
Up next: Friday vs. Bonnabel (Yenni)
4. Warren Easton (3-1) 1
Last week: Lost to John Curtis 38-20
The Buzz: Eagles held No. 1 spot all season long, but now 0-2 all-time against Curtis.
Up next: Thursday vs. Belle Chasse (Pan American)
5. Destrehan (4-1) 5
Last week: Beat Thibodaux 49-10
The Buzz: John Emery rushes for 156 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats.
Up next: Friday vs. East St. John
6. Lakeshore (5-0) 6
Last week: Beat KIPP Renaissance 49-13
The Buzz: Titans, winners of 17 straight regular-season games, are averaging 47.2 points
Up next: Thursday vs. John F. Kennedy
7. Rummel (4-1) 8
Last week: Beat Shaw 42-3
The Buzz: Rummel defense gets three interceptions to keep the Megaphone in Metairie.
Up next: Saturday vs. Holy Cross (Yenni)
8. Jesuit (4-1) 10
Last week: Beat Holy Cross 28-7
The Buzz: Blue Jays beat rival and take a 57-40-1 lead in the long-time series
Up next: Friday vs. John Curtis (Yulman)
9. Holy Cross (4-1) 9
Last week: Lost to Jesuit 28-7
The Buzz: Tigers had given up just 13 points before suffering first loss of Guy LeCompte era.
Up next: Saturday vs. Rummel (Yenni)
10. Brother Martin (3-2) NR
Last week: Beat St. Augustine 17-7
The Buzz: Crusaders losses have come against top-ranked Curtis and No. 3 Easton
Up next: Friday vs. Bastrop (Gormley)
SMALL SCHOOL SUPER 10
1. Country Day (5-0) 1
Last week: Beat Madison Parish 63-8
The Buzz: Nicky Corchiani rushed for four touchdowns in Cajuns' homecoming rout.
Up next: Friday at Newman
2. De La Salle (2-2) 2
Last week: Beat Riverside 45-28
The Buzz: Montrell Johnson rushed for school-record 345 yards to lead Cavaliers.
Up next: Friday vs. Haynes (Bertolino)
3. Newman (5-0) 3
Last week: Beat Lusher 52-0
The Buzz: Greenies have outscored opponents by average score of 46-9.
Up next: Friday vs. Country Day
4. St. James (3-2) 4
Last week: Lost to St. Amant 31-21
The Buzz: Shamar Smith's 58 yards rushing and 99-yard kickoff return not enough.
Up next: Friday vs. Donaldsonville
5. Hannan (5-0) 7
Last week: Beat St. Michael 18-14
The Buzz: Hawks have not allowed an opponent to score more than 14 points.
Up next: Thursday at Jewel Sumner
6. West St. John (3-2) 6
Last week: Beat White Castle 48-14
The Buzz: WSJ has outscored White Castle by a combined score of 109-20 past two seasons.
Up next: Friday at Houma Christian
7. St. Charles (2-3) 5
Last week: Lost to East Ascension 21-2
The Buzz: Comets have been kept out of the end zone for the past seven quarters.
Up next: Friday vs. Lusher
8. Riverside (0-4) 8
Last week: Lost to De La Salle 45-28
The Buzz: Rebels' schedule finally gets a little easier after brutal stretch to start season.
Up next: Friday vs. South Plaquemines
9. South Plaquemines (1-4) 10
The Buzz: Hurricanes make trip to Reserve after last year's game was cancelled.
Up next: Friday at Riverside
10. Cohen (2-3) NR
Last week: Beat St. Martin's 54-0
The Buzz: Hornets beat Saints again after snapping almost six-year losing streak in 2017.
Up next: Friday vs. Ben Franklin (Pan American)