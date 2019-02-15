De La Salle won its fourth consecutive district championship on Friday night with a 53-38 victory over Donaldsonville in a game Cavaliers coach Paul Kelly called “a slugfest of a basketball game.”
By virtue of the homecourt victory, the Cavaliers (19-9) won the District 10-3A title over the Tigers (22-10, 5-3).
Donaldsonville won the first meeting 67-49 at Donaldsonville.
“The intensity is a tribute to our team. Our players played incredibly hard,” Kelly said. “Donaldsonville is a very good team and they are well coached, and for us to hold them to 38 points was outstanding.”
Donaldsonville utilized the 6-foot-9 presence of Everette Wilson to jump out to a 10-0 lead, but the Cavs’ relentless half-court defense gradually swung momentum in their favor. Donaldsonville scored a scant 12 points in the second half, five in the final period.
John Kelly, who was in early foul trouble, scored all 12 of his points in the second half including a driving left-handed layup that gave De La Salle its first lead of the game, 32-31.
After an offensive rebound basket by Jalen Ned closed the third quarter, Kelly hit a 3-point basket from beyond the top of the key to begin the fourth and De La Salle led 38-33.
On the defensive end, Kelly and Gerald Matthews both drew crucial charging fouls that returned possession to the Cavs as they outscored the Tigers 18-5 in the fourth period.
De La Salle went to a spread offense in the final four minutes and scored its final six points with free throws.
Wilson’s 6-8 presence was overbearing in the first three minutes of the game and Donaldsonville jumped out to a 10-0 lead. He scored four of his six points in the first three minutes on offensive put backs, grabbed five rebounds and added a block for good measure.
Wilson finished with a game-high 13 points, but scored only two free throws in the second half.
“We played hard throughout,” Paul Kelly said, "but we just had trouble keeping them off the boards at the beginning.”
The Cavs adjusted with an aggressive defense, particularly against the Tigers’ inside passing game. In the process, they were able to run off an 11-2 advantage in the final three minutes of the period and trailed 33-17.
They closed that gap and eventually tied the score at 19, before trailing 26-24 at halftime. Wilson scored 11 first-half points.
Jacoby Walker and Jalen Ned each scored nine points for De La Salle.
Corey Brooks added 10 points for Donaldsonville.