Four high school representatives and one college coach will be recognized as the best at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Aug. 4 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Aleia Hobbs, the national champion sprinter from LSU, will be honored as the Greater New Orleans Female Amateur Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year, and Hahnville High football star Anthony “Pooka” Williams will be recognized as the Greater New Orleans Male Amateur Athlete of the Year.
Jeff Curtis, coach of the John Curtis baseball team, will be honored as the Greater New Orleans Boys’ Prep Coach of the Year, while Danny Tullis, coach of the Pope John Paul II High School volleyball squad, will be presented with the Greater New Orleans Girls’ Prep Coach of the Year honor.
Nicholls State football coach Tim Rebowe, whose dramatic turnaround of the program resulted in an 8-4 record and a trip to the FCS playoffs in his third season last year, will also be honored.
Both of their teams will also be recognized at the event as the top high school teams in the region.
The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Sugar Bowl, selects annual award winners in a variety of categories; it also selects amateur athletes of the month and each year’s Hall of Fame class.
Overall, 23 individuals and three teams will be honored at the banquet. This year’s Hall of Fame class was announced over the past four days, while the Corbett Awards, which recognize the top male and female amateur athletes in the state, will be released later this week.
Hobbs, a McMain graduate, won the 100-meter dash at the NCAA outdoor track championships while also keying LSU’s 4x100 relay victory. Before the NCAA outdoor title, she set a meet record in 100 and won the NCAA East Regional Championships with a time of 10.90 — the second-fastest in the world in 2018.
Williams, the Offensive Player of the Year for The New Orleans Advocate’s All-Metro team for large schools, finished the season with 3,128 yards rushing and 40 total touchdowns in leading the Tigers to the Class 5A state championship game. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound running back signed to play with Kansas this fall.
Curtis, in his third season as the Patriots coach, directed his team to a 26-4 regular-season record and its third straight district title.
Tullis directed Pope John Paul to its fourth straight LHSAA Division IV state championship. His top-seeded Jaguars finished 37-5 and swept second-seeded Notre Dame 25-15, 25-17, 25-22 in the championship match.
Rebowe, who completed his third season at Nicholls last season, directed the Colonels to a program-record seven Southland Conference victories and earned a spot in the FCS playoffs for the first time in 12 years. Nicholls lost just 16 seniors from last year's 2017 FCS playoff team, which was ranked as high as No. 17.