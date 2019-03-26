Will Hellmers did it all for the Jesuit Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
The junior pitcher threw a three-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking none. He also drove in five runs, going 3-for-4 with a single, an RBI double and a grand slam in the Blue Jays' 9-0 win over St. Augustine.
Through four innings, Hellmers retired 12 batters in a row, while striking out six of them.
In the top of the fifth inning, Seth Dardar doubled to the gap in right-center field. On the next at-bat, Hellmers exploited the same gap for an RBI double that scored Dardar.
The Blue Jays then scored Hellmers after an errant throw to first by the Purple Knights’ shortstop, putting the Blue Jays up 2-0.
A seven-run sixth inning, however, put the Blue Jays out of reach.
Brian Valigosky and Tripp Haddad opened the sixth with back-to-back singles. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch by St. Augustine pitcher Kenya Huggins.
A few pitches later, Huggins was called for a balk, scoring a run and putting the Blue Jays up 3-0.
On the following at-bat, Jesuit coach Kenny Goodlett brought Will Guerra on as a pinch hitter with Haddad still on third base.
Guerra then lifted a single over the head of St. Aug’s shortstop for an RBI-single, putting them up 4-0 with only one out.
After the fourth run scored, St. Augustine coach Alvin Robinson pulled Huggins and replaced him with Jardy Montgomery.
Huggins finished the game and added a single.
With the bases loaded, Montgomery walked in a run that extended the Blue Jays lead to 5-0.
On the following at-bat, Hellmers hit a grand slam over the right field wall, putting Jesuit up 9-0.
In the final 2½ of play, Hellmers once again controlled the mound for the Blue Jays, striking out four Purple Knights batters.
Jesuit (15-5, 4-0) remains undefeated in District 9-5A play and has a non-district matchup with Hahnville on Wednesday.
St. Aug (10-7, 0-2) faces John Curtis in a District 9-5A game Thursday.