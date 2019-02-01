The Catholic League basketball plot now thickens, courtesy of the Jesuit Blue Jays.
The opportunistic Blue Jays got a game-high 31 points from All-Metro guard Elijah Morgan along with 19 points and 11 rebounds from unsung senior forward Noah Varnado to register a stunning 67-46 District 9-5A victory against the Catholic League leaders from Holy Cross Friday night before a bi-partisan raucous crowd at the Holy Cross Student Center.
Two other Jesuits seniors, guard Robert McMahon and forward Zach DeBlieux, assisted in the assault with 12 and five points, respectively to account for the rest of their team’s scoring as the Blue Jays defeated the Tigers for the second time in three-games while forging a split in their two Catholic League meetings.
Jesuit (27-6 overall, 8-2 District 9-5A) recorded its fifth straight victory overall to take a half-game lead over Holy Cross (24-6, 7-2) and a one-game advantage over idle St. Augustine (25-4, 6-2) as the Catholic League’s 12-game season winds down. The Blue still must play St. Augustine next Friday, but at Jesuit.
“Wasn’t that a great game and a great crowd,’’ Jesuit coach Chris Jennings gushed as a throng of Jesuit students stormed the court to celebrate with the Blue Jays players. “These are two great schools with a great rivalry. This keeps us in the hunt. We’ve still got to play St. Augustine. So now we’ll see how we can do, how we can finish.’’
Guards Myles Sanders and Kalil Thomas scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the host Tigers, who entered holding the inside track at winning their program’s first district championship in over four decades dating to 1976.
Holy Cross had an eight-game winning streak broken that included a 58-55 victory against Jesuit in the teams’ last meeting Jan. 8 at the Blue Jays gym and a 62-54 win at St. Augustine one week ago. The Tigers have finished their two-game split with St. Augustine and close against John Curtis, Rummel and Shaw.
“It’s the order of operations,’’ Holy Cross coach Mister Kirkwood said in citing one of his favorite refrains regarding the unpredictable Catholic League. “It’s what happened. Those guys out-played us. They wanted it more. They really took it to us and were the better team tonight.
“I’m sure it was tough for them to swallow us beating them at home. So, hey, this is the nature of the beast.’’
Jesuit combined a barrage of five 3-point field goals with an impressive of display of driving to the goal and finishing to forge leads of 15-4 and 27-18 through the first and second periods and then never looked back.
“We knew that this was important in regards to district and that what we did would set the tone for the rest of our games,’’ Varnado said. “We wanted to be in this situation, to be in first place. We know we’ve got heart. We know we’ve got a tough game against St. Aug. So, hopefully, we can come out of it.’’
With Morgan scoring 13 points by halftime and adding another 13 during a 21-12 third-quarter run, the Blue Jays built a 48-30 margin heading into the final period that swelled to as much as 25 on a McMahon put-back good for a 65-40 lead with two minutes, three seconds remaining.
“This is what we wanted,’’ Morgan said. “We lost a game at home against them that we thought we should have won. We were a little under the radar in third place, but we wanted this and we came out and got it.’’
Varnado scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half and finished with three 3-point field goals to tie Morgan for the team lead. McMahon contributed nine rebounds to his 12 points as the Blue Jays out-rebounded the Tigers, 34-28, while committing only six turnovers to Holy Cross’ 14.
“I think the main thing for us was we were talking on defense,’’ Morgan said. “We’re usually not that vocal. But tonight we were talking and we really had the chemistry going.’’
JESUIT 67, HOLY CROSS 46
Jesuit 15 12 21 19 -- 67
Holy Cross 4 14 12 16 -- 46
Holy Cross: Jeremy Lindsey 5; Jason Chan 6; Kalil Thomas 11; Tyler Beaver 6; Myles Sanders 13; Tyler Kirkwood 4.
Jesuit: Elijah Morgan 31; Robert McMahon 12; Noah Varnado 19; Zach DeBlieux 5.
3-pointers: Jesuit – Elijah Morgan 3; Noah Varnado 3; Robert McMahon 2; Zach DeBlieux 1. Holy Cross – Jeremy Lindsey 1; Kalil Thomas 1; Tyler Kirkwood 1.
Team records: Jesuit 27-4 overall, 8-2 in District 9-5A; Holy Cross 24-6 overall, 7-2 in 9-5A.