It was a close start early on, but it was anything but the rest of the way for Dominican on Wednesday night.
Dominican used a balanced team effort, getting scoring from seven of its players leading to a 44-28 victory over Country Day.
Dominican (20-4) was led in scoring by Laynie Tierney, Ahjah Yunsusah and Kate Baker who each scored nine points.
Seniors Tierney and Yunusah were honored before the game.
Country Day's Kaci Chairs scored 25 to lead all scorers. After the game, Dominican coach Ryan Reuter had praise for Chairs.
“Kaci is very good,” Reuter said. “We were trying to stay in front of her the best we could but she was still able to get to the goal and make some baskets. We need to do a better job of making players of her caliber work a little bit harder. We had some spots defensively where we were okay but you know she’s going to get some of her baskets.”
While the Cajuns (11-7) were able to get the dominant effort from Chairs, they managed just one other 3-point basket. That wouldn’t be enough to overcome the balance of Dominican.
“I told my girls to continue to fight,” Country Day coach Jacqueline Rosenblat said. “I think we played really good defense tonight; we were just in a shooting slump. Most of the (3-pointers) we took tonight we normally make, but I think our defense did well.
"Every quarter their points decreased, so that means we did well defensively. Playing teams like Dominican get you ready for the playoffs. We’re a (Class) 2A school and they are a 5A school, so we won’t play those types of teams in the playoffs, so this is preparation. We don’t want to play teams that are weaker than you at this point of the season. You want to play more competition to get you better and keep you competitive so I’m very proud of how my team played, fought to the end and what they did defensively. Just offensively we couldn’t knock our shots down."
The Cajuns got out to a 5-0 lead early before Dominican started chipping away and regained the lead at 13-9 after one quarter.
Dominican led 27-16 at halftime.
The lead only increased in the third quarter as only Chairs could get anything going for the Cajuns and Dominican added to its lead at 38-25 after three quarters.