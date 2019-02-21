For George Washington Carver High School, last-week’s boys basketball melee with John F. Kennedy in the teams’ district title bout was just the tip of iceberg in a list of a dozen athletic department violations that span this school year.
And because the Feb. 12 brawl that saw a total of 25 players leave the bench and riot with fans on the court – requiring New Orleans police to de-escalate the fight, clear the court and escort players and coaches back to their locker rooms – the LHSAA has brought the hammer down hard.
Combined with an incident involving the Carver girls basketball team and Cohen in a home game Jan. 23 where 10 Carver players left the bench, both boys and girls squads will be prohibited from playing home games for the 2019-20 season and will be barred from the postseason under restrictive probation. The school was also fined $5,000 for this latest incident, totaling nearly $9,000 in fines from the LHSAA this year.
Both teams were also dropped from playoff consideration this year, with the boys squad having put together a body of work that would have earned them the No. 24 seed after claiming its first District 10-4A title in more than a decade.
And to get a better look at what other violations may have occurred beyond those the LHSAA is currently aware of, the Carver athletic department will undergo an audit to determine the full scope of what has been deemed a lack of administrative control.
“A lot of it was paperwork and ineligible players. It was negligence, and the athletic department didn’t do their due-diligence,” said LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine. “It stacks up. Some of our member schools have been here 50 years and haven’t had 12 violations. (Carver) did in one year.”
Beyond those violations involving on-court altercations with the school’s basketball teams, the Carver athletic department’s negligence sprouted in at least four other sports this year. The JV football team twice played with ineligible players in September, and both the boys and girls cross country teams competed with ineligible athletes in two separate meets each in October. Combined with an ineligible boys basketball player taking the court for four games in late November and early December, the department already had triggered the label of “lack of administrative control” with four violations in one calendar year, according to Bonine.
Not long after, the school dropped the girls varsity soccer program, forfeiting seven games remaining on their schedule, putting the team on administrative probation – meaning the school will only be allowed to field a JV team for the next two years.
After the girls basketball team’s incident with Cohen, along with the boys team’s issues with playing ineligible players and the trend of negligence around the school’s athletic department as a whole, Carver received notice from the LHSAA on Feb. 6 that their boys and girls basketball teams would be placed on restricted probation and deemed ineligible from the postseason both this year and next.
Then followed the ugly incident involving Kennedy in a heated boys basketball game that Carver was leading 55-32 with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter before the melee ensued.
Bonine said he had just sent out a note to LHSAA-member schools about sportsmanship after a high school official had been assaulted. There have now been 10 physical incidents in nearly 20,000 basketball games across the association this year, which he said are 10 too many – making it more difficult to recruit young officials and persuade them to work at certain venues where they fear they’ll face particularly unruly fans or unsafe conditions.
“I can’t make (officials) go,” Bonine said. “We’re not going to put up with it. We’ve got to draw a hard line because too many people can get hurt, and you don’t know what all could happen nowadays.”
For their role in the Feb. 12 incident, which Bonine said was an isolated one after last Friday’s hearing, Kennedy will received a $1,000 fine and probation for the school’s boys basketball team, along with head coach Jason Jackson having to complete an online Fundamentals of Coaching course before his team’s next game.
All of the 25-combined players from both teams who aren’t current seniors will also have to sit out the first game of next year’s regular season for their involvement in the incident.
Bonine did credit both schools’ principals for their handling of the matter at Friday's hearings and said he has high hopes both schools can improve moving forward.