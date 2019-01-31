Early on it looked as if the Belle Chasse girls soccer team was were on the way to cruising to a victory in the opening round of the Division II state soccer playoffs.
But it was Chapelle that was pumping their fists in victory.
Baily Gossett scored two unusual goals but unusual or not, they counted and gave the 17th-seeded Chipmunks a 2-1 victory against the 16th-seeded Cardinals. Chapelle will play St. Thomas More in a second-round matchup.
The Chipmunks (12-4-3) started off in a hole as Belle Chasse controlled the field in the first half while picking up a goal.
However, Gossett got things going as her penalty kick in the second half initially landed in the goalkeeper's hands before she lost control, causing the ball to roll into the goal. The second goal came in the 73rd minute as Gossett’s free kick bounced off a defender into the goal for an own goal.
“I’m proud of them,” Chapelle coach Alvin Maher said. “They worked very hard and never gave up. We got to the sidelines over there and said we’re not going to give up or give in.”
Gossett, on the eve of her 17th birthday, was excited to get the win as well.
“We’ve been in this position a bunch of times now this season,” she said. “We’ve really had to rally. I always tell the girls to push and run to everything. We’ve worked so hard all season and we wanted to give it 100 percent.
"We really wanted to finish this game strong. I’ve been starting since eighth grade. We’ve always barely qualified and never won. I wanted to win so badly because my birthday is tomorrow, and I thought, ‘It’s my birthday. I’m winning this’ so I’m really pumped.”
Belle Chasse (13-9-2) did everything right in the first half as they were on the Chapelle side of the field all first half and even a good chunk of the second half. Julia Poole’s goal in the 38th minute got the Cardinals on the board.
“We basically just had to be able to finish,” said Belle Chasse coach Jose Guzman. “We had most of the possession throughout the entire game and just couldn’t finish. Allowing an own goal shows that we did it to ourselves, but the girls played their hearts out and that’s all that matters. As long as they’re having fun and enjoying it.”