Fontainebleau High School clinched the District 5-I championship outright on Tuesday afternoon after a four-game win at Slidell.
The Bulldogs, No. 5 in the LHSAA Division I power rankings, improved to 28-11 and finished 11-1 in league play.
Slidell (13-16, 6-5) dropped its sixth consecutive match. The game scores were 25-20, 25-27, 25-17 and 25-16.
Emily Matthews led the way for Fontainebleau with 11 kills and Katherine Carroll had eight. Defensively, Chloe Chaix finished with 15 digs and Stephanie Schurr had nine.
Slidell was led by senior McKenzie Fugate’s 19 kills and eight assists. Audrey Capritto finished with 10 kills.
“It’s our first outright district title in my four years at Fontainebleau,” senior Samantha Pittari said. “I couldn’t be more excited. This team is just playing some really good volleyball right now and if we can continue to just stay together and keep our energy level up, I like our chances to be successful. That’s why this team has been so successful up to this point. We are all about each other, and everyone’s top priority is to do whatever is necessary for us to win.”
The Bulldogs defense led the way in a 4-0 lead in Game 1 in which they extended to 15-10. Slidell got as close as 19-18 before Fontainebleau finished game one on a 6-2 run to take a 1-0 advantage.
Slidell came out on fire in Game 2, rushing out to a 6-1 lead. Fontainebleau got as close as 10-7 before a quick Tigers run made it a 13-7 contest.
Fontainebleau responded with a 6-0 run to tie the game at 13. Down 23-2,1 the Bulldogs responded to take a 25-24 advantage before Slidell scored three consecutive points to tie the match at 1-1.
Motivated by the Game 2 loss, Fontainebleau never trailed in the pivotal Game 3, building as much as a 16-10 lead on its way to the 2-1 advantage in the match.
With the district championship within its grasp, Fontainebleau dominated the fourth game to clinch the match.
Slidell returns to action Thursday, finishing league play at Northshore while the Bulldogs hit the road to take on Archbishop Chapelle on Wednesday.