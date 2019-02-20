For the first decade of its existence, Northshore High school was a girls soccer powerhouse.
Originating as a school in the 1982-1983 calendar year, the Panthers won five consecutive state championships from 1986-1990.
Friday night in Lafayette, Brian Bertram hopes to help the program return to top of the mountain for the first time in 29 years.
A junior at the school in 1990, the Northshore High head coach has his team 18-4-2 on the year heading into its state championship matchup against defending state champion St. Scholastica Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s never been about me,” the first-year coach said. “(this success) is all the girls doing. I’m just glad to be along for the ride.”
Bringing an entire new approach to the program which includes self-analyzing and learning how to watch game film, Bertram pointed to an October meeting as the true turning point for the squad.
“That (October meeting) was even before we had official tryouts,” he said. “I told my team that you are never going to be guessing what I’m thinking. Everything is going to be on the table. If I have a thought, you will know it. If there is something you think your missing, ask me; I want everyone on the same page. We set goals in that meeting and then we talked about what it is going to take to achieve those goals. It was a pretty good meeting.
“The kicker to it all is that they still talk about that meeting today. They have talked about it all year. They all bought in to whatever it is. We are all on the same page.”
While Bertram inherited a talented team that made it to the state semifinals a season ago, he wasn’t sure early on if he could have the kind of success in year one that he wanted.
“At the beginning of the year my mindset wasn’t that we were going to be this good,” he admitted. “But then about a month in I started thinking maybe we have something. Yes, they went to the semifinals in 2018 and that was an awesome deal, but we just were approaching things differently this season. Something clicked and I saw that we had the chance to really put ourselves in a good situation.
“The goal was always to play the best soccer we could play by the time the postseason started. That was a serious goal. The other one was how close could this team become as a family itself. Those two things happen. That’s two big parts of our success.”
The matchup Friday night against the defending state champion Doves will be a battle between two teams quite familiar with each other. SSA ended Northshore’s season in 2018 with the win in the state semifinals. In two matchups this season, the two squads tied 1-1 in Covington on Dec. 11 and SSA topped the Panthers 2-0 in a game that had to be moved to Lakeshore High on Jan. 4.
“I think the familiarity makes it more fun,” Bertram said. “I know what (SSA) is good at and what they aren’t good at and tendencies. You try to learn that as a coach and teach that to your players. We know them. The big thing that I have been preaching to them is to respect them, but not too much. We want to be the one imposing ourselves on them.
“We didn’t have that approach in our first matchup. I told them you can respect a team, that’s good. But you can also give them too much respect. I think in the past years they have been given too much respect to the point where it affected the play of the school. When I told my team that there was a lot of nodding in agreement. So, you must walk the fine line there. If we want to get this, we must put the whole package together. For us to win is mistakes. That’s what costs us goals both time we played them. Take advantage of the other team’s mistakes, who does it the best. That’s the key.”
FRIDAY’S LHSAA STATE SOCCER FINALS
Division I girls: No. 2 St. Scholastica vs. No. 8 Northshore
When/where: 7:30 p.m. @ Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex
On the line: St. Scholastica enters with the edge, having won two of the last three meetings between these teams, including a 1-0 victory in last year’s semis – on the way to a state title. This year, the Doves have outscored their three postseason opponents 12-1, while Northshore has landed two consecutive upset wins.