The Brother Martin Crusaders go for a piece of Louisiana high school bowling history, while Rummel hopes for two more upset wins as the state team championship is decided Thursday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
Brother Martin is looking to win its fourth LHSAA Allstate Sugar Bowl boys state title in five years and become just the second team (first since Denham Spring girls in 2008) to win four state championships.
On the other hand, Rummel is trying to advance all the way from the No. 21 seed position to the state title after knocking off the No. 12, 5 and 4 seeds in the opening three rounds.
The state semifinals and finals of Louisiana’s first power rankings bracketed, one division/no-split playoffs for boys and girls will begin at 11 a.m. with the semifinals and the final will follow at about 1 p.m. The singles finals will be contested at 1:30 p.m. Friday, also at All-Star Lanes.
Rummel will have to get by undefeated No. 1 seed Central of Baton Rouge on its home lanes in the semis to get to the final against one of two other undefeated teams, No. 2 seed Brother Martin and the No. 3 seeded Central Lafourche Trojans.
One girls semifinal is a rematch of last year’s championship with No. 8 seed Academy of Our Lady facing No. 5 East Ascension. AOL is the defending champion and took out No. 1 seed Chapelle in the quarterfinals. In the other semi, the only undefeated remaining, No. 2 seed South Terrebonne faces No. 6 Central as the Wildcats for the second time in five years will have both teams in the last four teams in each division.
Rummel coach Peter Shaffo, whose team has lost only to Brother Martin, Jesuit and Shaw, is hoping his team can keep moving forward.
“Honestly in the playoffs, I was thinking to myself, it’s about time we bowled to our potential," Shaffo said. "I’ve seen these guys in practice bowl 600 and 700 series, but for whatever reason, they weren’t always competing at their highest level in games.”
But in the playoffs, the Raiders cracked 1,300 for a six-player total and the team will be looking for big games from 180-plus average bowlers Luke Hightower, Quin Cadella and Ruben Gendron.
For Crusaders coach Bruce Himbert, championship day has to seem like old hat but the challenge of a fourth title in five years drives him and his players to their success.
“Our next match with Central Lafourche should be a very good match,” Himbert said. “This team shows they are good and deserved to be here. It will be tough, but if our young men make their spares and stay focused. … If not, we could have a hard time with them.”
Brother Martin is led by Cody Schaffer with the state’s second highest average of 224, but four other bowlers — Brandon Bonvillain, Hunter Dunn, Drew Gardner and Will Oertling — all average better than 200. Seniors Schaffer and Oertling were both managers on the first Crusaders championship team.
“Cody is a young man that will be as good as he wants to be,” Himbert said. “He puts lots of time on his own practicing and working with Mrs. Betty Chien and he will listen to everything I have to tell him.”
Admission to the bowling center for the matches is $5 and coverage of the matches will be streamed live at crescentcitysports.com and the link at LHSAA.org.