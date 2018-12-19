With his signature Wednesday afternoon, John Emery made it official. Come next fall, one of the nation's top running backs in the 2019 recruiting class will be an LSU Tiger.
After he announced his commitment on Twitter nearly a month ago, the Destrehan running back signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon at his high school alongside four other teammates.
Emery enters LSU as the second-highest ranked recruit in the No. 4 class in the country, behind Dunham defensive back Derek Stingley, who is rated the No. 3 overall recruit and the nation's top corner. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound tailback entered Wednesday as the No. 3 overall recruit in Louisiana, the No. 2 running back and the No. 12 recruit overall, according to 247Sports.
Emery finished his senior season with Destrehan with 1,683 yards on 218 carries and 26 touchdowns on the ground. His high school career ended prematurely, though, after suffering a lower-leg injury in the second quarter of a 67-57 loss to eventual state champion Zachary in the Class 5A semifinals. He finished the game with 97 yards on 17 carries and a pair of scores.
His signing day marks the end of a back-and-forth recruitment period. After picking up 18 scholarship offers - including nine total from the SEC along with Texas, USC, Oregon and Oklahoma - Emery announced July 29 of his plans to attend Georgia, who lost to Alabama in last season's College Football National Championship.
But Emery and his family kept a constant watch on the college football landscape, and this fall, the future Tiger and his father, John Emery Sr., began to see the overload of backs in the Bulldog backfield. After watching LSU upset Georgia 36-16 in Baton Rouge Oct. 13, Emery announced Oct. 25 of his plans to reopen his recruitment.
Less than three weeks later, Emery's mind was made up. He was staying home, hoping to follow in the footsteps of recent Tiger tailbacks in the NFL - the Jaguars' Leonard Fournette and the Redskins' Derrius Guice.
Wednesday morning marked the official start of college football's new early signing period, first implemented a year ago. It lasts until Friday, and prospective college football players in the Class of 2019 who don't sign must wait until Feb. 6 to make their commitment official.