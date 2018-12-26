It didn’t take long for the Thibodaux Tigers to establish their dominance against the West Jefferson Buccaneers.
Once they did, they never let up.
Marvin Robertson scored 20 points and Kyren Lacey added 19 to lead four Tigers in double-figure scoring and the Thibodaux defense did the rest in an 83-53 victory in the opening round of the third annual St. Augustine Purple Knight Classic.
Thibodaux (12-1) never trailed. The Tigers of Lafourche Parish started quickly, scoring 24 first-quarter points. Robertson and Lacey paced the attack with aid from Kobi Johnson and Jimari Carter, who finished with 13 and 12 points respectively.
“I thought we played well,” Tigers coach Tony Clark said. “It started with our defense, I believe. We put a little bit of pressure on the basketball, which is what we like to do and that led to a lot of easy points. That’s the way we like to play. We expect our team to make good shots. A lot of shots we took were good shots, which is what we expect from our team.”
For West Jefferson (13-6), things couldn’t have gone much worse. The Bucs got out to a slow start and could never recover. Coach Kevin Hunt said his team was missing several players because of injury.
“We’ll get back into the groove of things once we get our players back," Hunt said. "We have some injuries and we have some players out so it’s just one of those deals. That’s how you play the game. Injuries are a part of the game.”
Thibodaux got out to a torrid start as it picked up five 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, helping the Tigers jump out to a 24-9 lead after one quarter.
While things stayed a little more even in the second quarter, that was still enough for the Tigers to head into halftime up 36-19.
The third quarter was yet another onslaught for Thibodaux as Lacey picked up eight of his points as Thibodaux led 57-40 heading into the final period.
Thibodaux will play the winner of the McMain-Kennedy game on Thursday.