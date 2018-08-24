The Northshore High School rushing attack was in playoff form Friday night.
The Panthers rushed for 297 yards scored three touchdowns in the first half in a 24-3 victory over Pearl River in a jamboree at Lakeshore High School.
The Panthers defense led to the first score of the game for Northshore after Troy Zelden recovered a fumble inside the Pearl River 40 on the Rebels’ opening possession.
Senior Branyan Bounds carried the ball the next three plays for the Panthers, culminating the drive with a 19-yard run.
After the Northshore defense forced another Pearl River punt on the ensuing possession, Bounds found the end zone again, this time from 48 yards out, culminating a 76-yard, six-play drive to make it 14-0.
Bounds finished the game with 198 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns.
“All the credit to the guys up front,” Bounds said of his offensive line. “When I got to the line of scrimmage, the holes were enormous. I couldn’t have done anything if it weren’t for my teammates up front opening up huge holes throughout the game.
“Now it’s time to get back into the film room, learn what we can and get ready for a very good Zachary team in our home opener.”
Bounds’ fellow senior, Dwayne Jones, Jr. got in on the fun on the third possession of the first half for the Panthers when he notched a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 Northshore.
The Rebels got on the board late in the second half when Hunter Martensson nailed a 40-yard field goaAndrew Stein finished off the scoring with less than a minute to go in the game, hitting a 26-yard field goal to make it 24-3.
Both teams open the regular season next week at home as Northshore plays Zachary and Pearl River hosts Cohen.
Slidell tops Lakeshore
In a game that had a playoff-like atmosphere, Slidell High defeated host Lakeshore in the nightcap of the Northshore Jamboree with a thrilling 22-15 win.
Trailing 15-14 with less than two minutes to go in the game, Tigers senior quarterback Jacob Guidry led the Tigers on a 76-yard drive, culminating with a 6-yard touchdown run by Harlan Dixon to give the Tigers the lead with less than a minute remaining.
“When you look at what is coming ahead for us having an atmosphere in a game like this can only help us,” Slidell coach Larry Favre said. “What I wanted out of our preseason was to gain confidence. When I look at what we accomplished in our scrimmage and this jamboree, I think we accomplished that.”
Tied 7-7 in the second half, Lakeshore drove the ball all way to the Slidell 7-yard line. Facing a fourth and goal, Lakeshore fumbled the ball and Kobe Pettis returned it 94 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 14-7 advantage.
Lakeshore took the lead paced by an interception from Adam Randolph which resulted in eight plays later back-up quarterback Aubrey Womack finding the end zone from eight yards out. Maximus Lowery’s two-point conversion run gave Lakeshore a 15-14 advantage.
Slidell returns home to take on Destrehan in the season opener while Lakeshore travels to Fontainebleau to take on the Bulldogs.