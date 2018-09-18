The Mandeville High School volleyball team avenged three losses to Northshore last season, including a first-round playoff loss with a three-game sweep of the visiting Panthers on Tuesday night 25-16, 25-13 and 25-21.
Sophomore Gabby Oos led the way for the Skippers with 10 kills. Emery Prokasy and Sadie Gomez had eight kills apiece. Prokasy led Mandeville with 11 digs and Gomez finished with a team-high two blocks.
Northshore (2-7, 0-2 in district) was led by seven kills apiece from freshman Riley Schmidt and senior Alaysia Fleming. Caroline Vollenweider finished with 10 digs and three aces.
Mandeville coach Rachel Schulingkamp, who has been searching for a consistent performance throughout an entire match all season, appeared to get her wish in the district victory. Mandeville (6-4, 2-1) broke out to an early 7-2 advantage in the opening game and saw its lead balloon to as much as 20-10 on its way to the victory.
The dominating effort continued into Game 2 as the Skippers never trailed, breaking out to a quick 14-6 advantage to take control of the match at 2-0. A back-and-forth Game 3 saw Northshore get as close as 22-19 before Mandeville went on a run to seal the match.
“For at least the first two games, I thought we finally got that consistency that we have been searching for as a unit,” Schulingkamp said. “I thought we got a lot of good help from our bench and this was a good team win for us.
“We want us to feel good as a team and we want our fans to feel good about supporting us. Our goal is to create an atmosphere that when you play Mandeville, you are going to be in for a fight. Every win helps us achieve that.”
Oos echoed her coach's sentiments.
“I think tonight’s performance was a lot closer to what our goals are as a team,” she said. “I think it had to do with the fact that we had a lot more energy. Our focus was there. It sounds simple, but we just knew what we were doing out there tonight, and when you play like that, you are going to have a very good chance at being successful.”
The eighth-ranked team in the New Orleans Advocate Large Schools Volleyball poll, Mandeville hits the road Thursday to take on Slidell. Northshore will also play on Thursday, but at home against Hammond.