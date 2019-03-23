NEW ORLEANS AREA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
Monday, March 25
District 7-B
Runnels vs. Kenner Discovery at Butch Duhe, 4 p.m.
Mount Hermon vs. Crescent City at Miley, 5 p.m.
Holden at Maurepas, 4 p.m.
Non-district
Fisher vs. NOMMA at Perry Roehm, 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.
Episcopal-Baton Rouge vs. Country Day at Turchin Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Scotlandville, 4:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Helen Cox, 5 p.m.
Ellender vs. Patrick Taylor at Bridge City, 5 p.m.
Destrehan at Zachary, 5:30 p.m.
Hahnville vs. Holy Cross at UNO Privateer Park, 6 p.m.
Belle Chasse vs. Thomas Jefferson at Oakdale, 6 p.m.
Independence at Jewel Sumner, 6:30 p.m.
Newman at Ascension Episcopal, TBA
Tuesday, March 26
District 6-5A
Slidell at Covington, 6:30 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Northshore, 6:30 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Mandeville, 6:30 p.m.
St. Paul’s at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
H.L. Bourgeois at Destrehan, 4 p.m.
East St. John at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.
Central Lafourche at Terrebonne, TBA
District 8-5A
Bonnabel vs. Grace King at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.
East Jefferson at Higgins, 4 p.m.
Ehret at West Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Landry-Walker at Chalmette, 5 p.m.
District 9-5A
Jesuit vs. St. Augustine at Barrow, 6 p.m.
Rummel at Shaw, 6:30 p.m.
John Curtis vs. Brother Martin at Kirsch-Rooney, 7 p.m.
District 8-4A
Pearl River at Salmen, 4 p.m.
Lakeshore at Franklinton, 6 p.m.
District 9-4A
Belle Chasse vs. Karr at Barrow, 4 p.m.
Warren Easton at McMain, 4 p.m.
District 10-4A
Riverdale vs. Carver at Val Riess, 3 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. Ben Franklin at Gilbert, 4 p.m.
District 7-3A
Albany at Bogalusa, 5 p.m.
Jewel Sumner vs. Hannan at Coquille, 6:30 p.m.
District 10-3A
Lusher vs. De La Salle at Miley, 6 p.m.
St. James vs. Haynes at Bonnabel, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Amite at Northlake Christian, 5 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Pine, 6:30 p.m.
District 12-2A
South Plaquemines vs. Newman at Avenger, 6 p.m.
District 8-1A
West St. John at Ecole Classique, 4 p.m.
St. Martin’s vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Kirsch-Rooney, 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Varnado, 4 p.m.
Non-district
Ellender at Houma Christian, 4 p.m.
Doyle at Runnels, 4 p.m.
Country Day at Fisher, 5 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance vs. Patrick Taylor at Bridge City, 5 p.m.
Loranger at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Hahnville vs. Jesuit at John Ryan, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 27
District 10-4A
McDonogh 35 vs. NOMMA at Kirsch-Rooney, TBA
District 10-3A
Donaldsonville at St. Charles Catholic (DH), 3 p.m.
District 8-1A
Covenant Christian at West St. John, 4 p.m.
District 7-B
Kenner Discovery at Runnels, 4 p.m.
Maurepas at Holden, 4 p.m.
Crescent City at Mount Hermon, 6:30 p.m.
Non-district
Warren Easton vs. Ben Franklin at Barrow, 3:30 p.m.
Riverside at Chalmette, 5:30 p.m.
St. Martin’s vs. Patrick Taylor at Bridge City, 5 p.m.
Madison Prep at Independence, 5 p.m.
Riverdale at Shaw, 6:30 p.m.
Northlake Christian vs. Belle Chasse at Hebert, 6:30 p.m.
Hannan vs. De La Salle at Kirsch-Rooney, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 28
District 6-5A
St. Paul’s at Covington, 6:30 p.m.
Northshore at Mandeville, 6:30 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
Slidell at Ponchatoula, 6:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
East St. John at Hahnville, 4 p.m.
Thibodaux at Destrehan, 4 p.m.
Central Lafourche at H.L. Bourgeois, 4 p.m.
District 8-5A
Grace King at Ehret, 3 p.m.
West Jefferson at East Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Higgins vs. Landry-Walker at Perry Roehm, 4:30 p.m.
Chalmette at Bonnabel, 6:30 p.m.
District 9-5A
Holy Cross vs. Rummel at Kirsch-Rooney, 4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. John Curtis at Miley, 4 p.m.
Shaw vs. Brother Martin at Kirsch-Rooney, 7 p.m.
District 8-4A
Lakeshore at Salmen, 4 p.m.
Franklinton at Pearl River, 6:30 p.m.
District 9-4A
Karr vs. Belle Chasse at Hebert, 5 p.m.
District 10-4A
McDonogh 35 vs. NOMMA at Joe Brown, 4 p.m.
District 7-3A
Hannan at Jewel Sumner, 5 p.m.
Bogalusa at Albany, 6 p.m.
District 10-3A
De La Salle vs. Lusher at Avenger, 4 p.m.
Haynes at St. James, 4 p.m.
District 12-2A
Fisher vs. Newman at Avenger, 6 p.m.
District 8-1A
Ecole Classique at Houma Christian, 4 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Varnado, 6:30 p.m.
Non-district
Independence at False River, 3:30 p.m.
McMain vs. Warren Easton at Barrow, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Terrebonne, 6 p.m.
Doyle at Loranger, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 29
District 6-5A
Covington at St. Paul’s, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond at Fontainebleau, 6:30 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Slidell, 6:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
Destrehan at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.
District 10-4A
Ben Franklin vs. Riverdale at Miley, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pine at Pope John Paul (DH), 4 p.m.
Northlake Christin at Amite (DH), 4 p.m.
Non-district
Hicks at Mount Hermon, 1:30 p.m.
Grand Isle at Bogalusa (DH), noon
McMain vs. KIPP Renaissance at Kirsch-Rooney, 4 p.m.
Northeast at Independence, 4 p.m.
West St. John at Cristo Rey-Baton Rouge, 4 p.m.
Glenmora at Holden, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Fisher, 5:30 p.m.
Country Day at Bonnabel, 6 p.m.
Jesuit vs. Warren Easton at Barrow, 3:30 p.m.
Belle Chasse vs. South Plaquemines at Halphen, 6 p.m.
Helen Cox at Kennedy, TBA
Saturday, March 30
District 6-5A
Mandeville at Northshore, 1:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
Hahnville at East St. John, 1 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois at Central Lafourche, 1:30 p.m.
District 9-5A
Rummel at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Brother Martin at Shaw, 1:30 p.m.
John Curtis vs. St. Augustine at Barrow, 2 p.m.
District 8-4A
Pearl River at Lakeshore, 1 p.m.
Salmen at Franklinton, 1:30 p.m.
Non-district
Glenmora at Mount Hermon, 9 a.m.
Lusher vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Barrow, 10 a.m.
Zwolle at Holden, 10 a.m.
Haynes at East Jefferson, 11 a.m.
Grace King vs. Patrick Taylor at Bridge City, 11 a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Albany, 11:30 a.m.
Choudrant at Maurepas, 11:30 a.m.
NOMMA vs. Crescent City at Miley, noon
Woodlawn-Baton Rouge at Donaldsonville, noon
Thomas Jefferson at Ehret, 1 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Covenant Christian, 1 p.m.
Terrebonne at St. Martinville, 1 p.m.
University at St. James, 1 p.m.
Central Catholic at St. Charles Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
St. Martin’s at Riverside, 2 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. Lusher at Avenger, 3 p.m.
Jesuit vs. De La Salle at Kirsch-Rooney, 7 p.m.