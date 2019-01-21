Landry-Walker was looking to extend its two-point lead midway through the fourth quarter Monday night.
The Charging Buccaneers had a three-on-one fast break, but Madison Prep's Jahein Spencer was the one and he intercepted a pass. Spencer drove three-quarters of the court, made a layup and added a free throw after being fouled.
His three-point play gave the Chargers a 39-38 lead with 4:25 left and they never relinquished the advantage, edging the Bucs, 51-47, in the Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Showcase at Xavier University.
“We practice defending the three-on-one all the time,” Spencer said. “I try to anticipate what the ball handler is going to do. It’s natural instinct. I’m more proud of my defense than my offense because you’ve got to get stops to win games.”
Spencer’s offense was pretty good too as he scored a game-high 24 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter when he made 7 of 9 free throws.
“Jahein made some big plays defensively, and he rebounded the ball,” Madison coach Jeff Jones said. “He’s a good, all-around player. He and Elijah Tate showed a lot of leadership. Tate hit some big 3-pointers.”
Tate made four 3-pointers, three of which came in the first half as his team was struggling offensively. He finished with 16 points.
“Every game I try to bring energy to the team offensively and defensively,” Tate said.
The Chargers are 18-7 as they prepare to host Glen Oaks in their District 6-3A opener Friday night.
Dawahn Griffin scored 22 points to lead Landry-Walker (13-7), which visits East Jefferson in its District 8-5A opener Friday night.
“We were sloppy in the second half and they took advantage of our mistakes,” Bucs coach Wilfred Antoine said. “We weren’t patient offensively. We were too quick to try to hit home runs, and we tried to make some passes that weren’t there.
“This is a marathon, and we have to show some perseverance. We haven’t hit our stride. We need to play better in district and get ready for the playoffs.”
Landry-Walker led for all but two minutes of the first half but had just a one-point lead at halftime.
The Chargers set the tone for the second half by scoring the first five points of the third quarter.
“We came out of the locker room knowing we had to beat them with our defense,” Tate said. “We played really hard defensively.”
The Bucs tied the score at 27, but Spencer and Tate combined to score Madison’s final nine points of the quarter as it took a 36-34 lead at the end of the period.
Griffin made back-to-back baskets to start the fourth-quarter scoring and put Landry-Walker back on top before Spencer made his pivotal play. Spencer made another steal that led to Jason Perry’s basket and the Chargers held on by making 10 of 14 free throws in the final three minutes.
Landry-Walker took advantage of Madison Prep’s cold start to take an early lead.
Griffin scored four points during a 6-0 run that gave the Bucs a 9-3 lead before the Chargers settled in.
Tate made his second 3-pointer to help Madison Prep get within a point before Shadon Green’s basket from the lane gave Landry-Walker a 13-10 lead at the end of the period.
Griffin’s basket started the second-quarter scoring before the Chargers came back.
Consecutive baskets by Percy Daniels pulled them even at 17 before baskets by Green and Griffin gave the Bucs a four-point lead.
Tate made another 3-pointer and Spencer added two free throws that gave Madison Prep its only lead of the half before Tory Cargo’s only basket of the half gave Landry-Walker a 23-22 halftime lead.