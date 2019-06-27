Spencer Jordan has waited long enough.
In 2017, he waited behind Jalen Willis. And in 2018, he waited behind Jacob Bernard.
Now entering his senior season in 2019, the 6-3, 200-pound wideout is ready to become the top target in Lakeshore’s high-powered offensive attack.
“I don’t like to talk a lot about myself, but I have had people mention to me how much improvement they have seen in many aspects of my game,” Jordan said. “I’ve been complimented on my route running. I feel like the same guy I have always been, but people have said they have seen a lot of improvement. It hasn’t really hit me yet that I’m the senior and I’m going to be the guy that is going to have to step up for us to be successful.
“I haven’t seen a lot of double-teams in games, so I’m sure that will take some getting adjusted to if it happens this year. But for me, I take the approach of if I’m getting doubled team that means a teammate is going to be open. I’m all for that. Whatever is necessary for us to win games.”
Jordan had a quality junior campaign for Lakeshore, catching 27 passes for 527 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
“Playing behind a player like a Jacob Bernard like I had the pleasure of doing has been great,” Jordan said. “He was the reason I got a lot of single coverage last season and was able to find the end zone eight times. I try and copy a lot of Jacob Bernard’s game, in particular his ability to run routes so efficiently. Jacob helped me a whole lot about how to be a better football player in every aspect of the game.
“Now, it’s my time to be that leader. I have noticed like in the weight room or when we are out on the field that I am doing a lot more talking to my teammates and trying to be a leader.”
The man calling the plays for the Lakeshore High attack, offensive coordinator Richard Guillot, said he is excited to see what his senior wide receiver is capable of achieving in 2019.
“When Spencer arrived on campus, you could tell he was a kid that had just hit a growth spurt,” Guillot said. “He was still trying to figure out how to learn his body and his newfound size. Once he figured it out, overnight we knew he was going to be a phenomenal football player. The only reason these last two years nobody knew who Spencer Jordan was CQ because of our logjam at receiver. It had nothing to do with his talent.
“Spencer has so much talent around him, if opponents try to double-team anyone else, Spencer is going to torch them. If they can double-team Spencer, then all the other receivers are going to torch them. If you one-on-one (cover) Spencer Jordan, you are going to lose. He is going to physically big-body you, he has the speed to push you vertical, and he has extremely strong hands. His ability to high-point a ball is incredible, some of the best I have ever seen.”