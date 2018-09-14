KILN, Miss. — Maximus Lowery rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown to lead the Lakeshore Titans to a 28-7 victory over the Hancock County Hawks in a nondistrict game at Hancock. It was the 15th consecutive regular-season victory for the Titans.
“Everyone of those yards was due to my offensive line” Lowery said. “But the defense played lights out tonight. Our special teams have saved us all season.”
The Hawks (2-2) are located in Kiln, Mississippi.
Lakeshore (3-0) took the opening possession and drove 60 yards in eight plays. Parker Orvin scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. Jack Gettys added the first of his four extra points to give the Titans a 7-0 lead with 8 minutes left in the first quarter.
Five plays after the ensuing kickoff, the game was delayed for 48 minutes due to lightning in the area.
“We have been preaching execution all season” Lakeshore coach Craig Jones said. “We have moments of being good, and then moments not so good. You always want to win, so I’m happy about that especially with the adversity from the weather delay.”
Three plays after the game resumed, the Titans special teams were special again. Brendan Perry blocked a Hawks punt, and Adam Randolph scooped it up and raced 32 yards for a touchdown. Gettys’ extra point made the score 14-0 with 3:43 left in the first quarter.
The Hawks had their best scoring opportunity on the next possession. They drove inside the Titans' 20-yard line but were stopped. Austin Hyde’s 33-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left to keep the score 14-0.
“We found out tonight that we had a couple people grow up” Hancock County coach Neil Lollar said. “The younger guys really played well. That’s a great team over there we faced tonight. I’m really proud that our guys competed to the end.”
Lakeshore then drove 80 yards in seven plays, and Lowery capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to make the score 21-0 with eight minutes left in the first half despite just a 131-121 edge in total offense.
But Lakeshore took its opening possession of the second half and drove 67 yards in 12 plays. Jacob Bernard scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:44 left in the third quarter to make the score 28-0.
Hancock got its only score of the game on a Blake Comeaux 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Comeaux finished the game with 124 yards rushing on 26 carries.
Lakeshore rushed for 115 yards and had 102 passing for 217 total. The Titans ran just 43 plays on offense.
Orvin completed 10 of 15 passes for 102 yards and an interception.
The Hawks rushed for 144 yards and had 116 passing for 260 total. Hancock had 56 offensive snaps.