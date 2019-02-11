The Mandeville Skippers got off to a fast start against Dominican on Monday night. In the end, that hot start was enough to keep their opponent at bay and send them to the Division I girls soccer semifinals.
Aubrey Olin scored two goals, Jae’Lasha Julien added another and the third-seeded Skippers fended of0f second seeded Dominican's comeback as they won the quarterfinal matchup 3-2 in Mandeville.
Mandeville (23-3-3) scored twice in the first half as Olin scored in the 12th minute and the 31st minute to go up 2-0 at halftime. Julien’s goal in the 53rd minute pushed them up 3-0. However, Dominican battled back and scored two late goals before failing to get the tying score.
“You’d like to not need all three goals in the end to get the win,” Mandeville coach Sean Esker said. “However I liked our ability to score and put the ball in the net and create some chances. When faced with adversity we dug deep and we came out with a win in the end. So, I think it was well-played, and we get to fight another day.”
Mandeville will face the second-seeded St. Scholastica, which beat the Skippers 2-0 in their second to last game of the regular season, in the semifinals.
“I went to watch (St. Scholastica) play on Saturday because I knew there was a chance we would be there. We’re going to celebrate tonight a little bit and then get back to work.”
For Dominican (17-5-5) the loss marked the end of a successful campaign for a team that will return all but four of their players from this year next season as they attempt to get over the hump.
Dominican's goals came from Ella Goings and Stella French.
“At halftime we changed our shape,” Dominican coach Al Silvas said. “We tried to put a little more pressure on the top. The first 10 minutes it looked like it may have backfired a little sooner than we would have liked but credit to the girls for their fight and hunger to try and keep the game and the season going.
"We clawed back, got one, got two and then I think we were pretty close to getting a third. Just tonight wasn’t meant to be our night.
As Mandeville moves on, Olin is focused on getting another chance at St. Scholastica.
“We’re really excited for the rematch,” she said. “We’re just going to give them a really hard game. We’re ready, and we’ve been ready ever since we lost the first game.”