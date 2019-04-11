It took just one swing of the bat by Holy Cross third baseman Nico Saltaformaggio for the Catholic League pennant race suddenly to get a whole lot more interesting.
Saltaformaggio’s game-winning home run over the left field fence at Holy Cross Park to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning propelled the Tigers to a 3-2 District 9-5A victory that leaves four teams bunched within one game of each other in the loss column with one week remaining in the regular season.
Jesuit (20-8, 7-2) still holds at least a one game lead against Brother Martin (20-5, 6-3), Holy Cross (13-12, 5-3) and St. Augustine (16-8, 5-3). But the Blue Jays also have proven to be vulnerable with two leagues losses in their past three outings.
“It feels great to get back on the winning side especially against a top-ranked team like Jesuit,’’ Saltaformaggio said after launching his second homer of the season to help the Tigers break a two-game slide that began with 3-1 and 7-2 losses to suddenly surging St. Augustine last week.
“We’ve got some big games coming up, so it’s just great to get back on the winning track after two tough losses to St. Aug.’’
Holy Cross begins a four-game gauntlet against Catholic League foes by hosting Brother Martin at 4 p.m. Friday before completing its two-game series against Jesuit at 4 p.m. Saturday at John Ryan.
The Tigers then close the regular season with a two-game series against two-time Division I state champion John Curtis on Monday and Wednesday. Curtis also is the two-time reigning Catholic League champion.
“Every win in this league is nice,’’ Holy Cross coach Trey Guillot said. “Nothing is easy. We have to work and fight for everything we get. But I still we have the potential of having our best baseball in front of us.’’
Jesuit remains in the driver’s seat with two Catholic League games remaining against Rummel (15-11, 2-6) on Tuesday and Thursday after facing Holy Cross. The Blues Jays also entered this week with the top power rating used to seed the upcoming Division I playoffs.
Brother Martin closes Catholic League against St. Augustine on Tuesday and Thursday following Friday’s game versus Holy Cross. St. Augustine plays Rummel at 4 p.m. Friday at Kirsch-Rooney and then again at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wesley Barrow before closing against Brother Martin.
“This is a real good league with some real good teams,’’ Jesuit coach Kenny Goodlett said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to Holy Cross. Today they made more plays than we did. We did a nice job of coming back in the last two innings to give ourselves a chance to win. We just came up short. (Holy Cross) made the plays when it needed to.’’
The Blues Jays also will be minus one of their top players and pitchers for at least the next two weeks. Junior left-hander Will Moran underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a broken collarbone to his nonthrowing shoulder that was injured during a collision with a teammate while trying to field a bunt in a 2-1 loss to Curtis on Monday.
“We think he could be back in a couple of weeks,’’ Goodlett said. “That’s what (Moran) thinks. But we don’t know.’’
A RBI-single by designated hitter Gavin Peyroux and RBI-double by first baseman John Dade Wooton in the second and third innings staked the Tigers and starter Chandler Welch to a 2-0 lead that was erased when the Blue Jays scratched out single runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings.
A walk, sacrifice bunt and catcher Parker Serio’s RBI-double tied the score in the seventh after a one-out double and single by shortstop Seth Dardar and third baseman Tripp Haddad produced Jesuit’s initial run in the sixth.
Holy Cross reliever Josh Orr (2-0) got the win after starting the seventh in place of Welch, who struck out four, walked three and allowed five hits in six innings.
Saltaformaggio and Wooten each had two hits to pace the Tigers’ eight-hit attack against Jesuit starter Brenden Berggren and three relievers. Serio was Jesuit’s lone player with two hits.
“It’s good to still have something to play for,’’ Guillot said. “We’re trying to look at these last four games as warmups for the playoff series. We’re just trying to play them one a time. We’re not good enough to overlook anybody.’’