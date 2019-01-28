New Orleans area

Boys Basketball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, Jan. 20; *Denotes not competing for district championship; **Remaining schedule canceled.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Slidell                                      19-7           7-1

Ponchatoula                             19-6           6-2

Northshore                              13-13          6-2

Covington                                20-8           5-3

Hammond                              13-11           3-5

St. Paul’s                                13-12          3-5

Mandeville                              11-13          2-6

Fontainebleau                         5-19            0-8

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Thibodaux                               22-2           7-0

Hahnville                                17-10          5-2

Terrebonne                            17-11           4-2

H.L. Bourgeois                       15-11           4-3

East St. John                           8-20           3-4

Destrehan                               17-10          1-6

Central Lafourche                    4-18            0-7

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Bonnabel                                19-5            1-0

West Jefferson                        18-8            1-0

Landry-Walker                        14-7            1-0

Chalmette                              13-14          1-0

East Jefferson                         12-12          0-1

Ehret                                     7-18            0-1

Grace King                             7-19            0-1

Higgins                                  4-11            0-1

District 9-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Holy Cross                               23-5           6-1

St. Augustine                           24-4           5-2

Jesuit                                      24-4           5-2

Brother Martin                        13-14          4-3

John Curtis                             10-12          2-5

Rummel                                 8-19            2-5

Shaw                                     11-15           0-6

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Salmen                                   17-8            3-0

Lakeshore                               21-3            2-1

Franklinton                             13-12          1-2

Pearl River                              17-5            0-3

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                         19-8            1-0

Karr                                        9-15            1-0

McMain                                   14-14          1-1

Helen Cox                               4-21            1-1

Belle Chasse                            5-16            0-2

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Carver                                     20-6           0-0

Kennedy                                 15-13          0-0

NOMMA                                  11-5             0-0

McDonogh 35                          8-16            0-0

Riverdale                                3-14            0-0

Ben Franklin                            2-15            0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Hannan                                   15-10          4-0

Jewel Sumner                         11-11           3-2

Albany                                    14-13          2-3

Loranger                                 11-18          2-3

Bogalusa                                 10-14          1-4

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Sophie Wright                          25-3           2-0   

Thomas Jefferson                    12-9            2-0

Cohen                                    5-14            2-1

KIPP Renaissance                    7-12            1-1

Abramson-Sci                         1-18            0-1   

International-N.O.                   4-14            0-4

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

De La Salle                             16-7            3-0

Donaldsonville                        18-8            2-1

Lusher                                   15-9            2-1

St. Charles Catholic                10-10          0-2

St. James                               8-20           0-3

*Haynes                                6-11            0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Amite                                     8-15            5-0

Independence                         12-6            3-1

Northlake Christian                  4-17            3-2

Pope John Paul II                    12-12          1-4   

Pine                                        0-28           0-5

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Country Day                           17-7            2-0

Riverside                                8-14            1-0

Livingston                              12-10           0-1

M.L. King                               18-12           0-2

*Patrick Taylor                        8-6              0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

South Plaquemines                   15-12          0-0

Newman                                  10-7            0-0

Fisher                                      2-7              0-0

*Einstein                                 3-13            0-0

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

KIPP B.T. Washington              13-14          0-0

Varnado                                 9-13            0-0

St. Martin’s                             8-8             0-0

West St. John                         6-16            0-0

Clark                                     5-11            0-0

Ecole Classique                      4-5              0-0

Houma Christian                    4-15            0-0

Covenant Christian                1-18             0-0

Ridgewood                             0-11            0-0

Note: District 8-1A is scheduled to play a district tournament to determine a champion on Feb. 13-15 rather than play a district schedule.

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Crescent City                          18-11         3-0

Holden                                   19-11          3-1

Runnels                                  22-13          1-2

Maurepas                                7-19            1-2

Mount Hermon                        7-21            1-2

Kenner Discovery                    8-15            1-3

*Morris Jeff                             1-2              0-0

District 8-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Jehovah-Jireh                          28-5            2-0

Family Christian                      12-22           1-1

Christ Episcopal                       6-13            0-1

LSD                                        1-2              0-1

**Brighton                               0-4             0-0

District 9-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Phoenix                                   13-9            1-0

Grand Isle                               6-10            0-0

Lutheran                                 1-8              0-1

 

