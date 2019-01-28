New Orleans area
Boys Basketball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, Jan. 20; *Denotes not competing for district championship; **Remaining schedule canceled.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Slidell 19-7 7-1
Ponchatoula 19-6 6-2
Northshore 13-13 6-2
Covington 20-8 5-3
Hammond 13-11 3-5
St. Paul’s 13-12 3-5
Mandeville 11-13 2-6
Fontainebleau 5-19 0-8
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Thibodaux 22-2 7-0
Hahnville 17-10 5-2
Terrebonne 17-11 4-2
H.L. Bourgeois 15-11 4-3
East St. John 8-20 3-4
Destrehan 17-10 1-6
Central Lafourche 4-18 0-7
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Bonnabel 19-5 1-0
West Jefferson 18-8 1-0
Landry-Walker 14-7 1-0
Chalmette 13-14 1-0
East Jefferson 12-12 0-1
Ehret 7-18 0-1
Grace King 7-19 0-1
Higgins 4-11 0-1
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Holy Cross 23-5 6-1
St. Augustine 24-4 5-2
Jesuit 24-4 5-2
Brother Martin 13-14 4-3
John Curtis 10-12 2-5
Rummel 8-19 2-5
Shaw 11-15 0-6
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Salmen 17-8 3-0
Lakeshore 21-3 2-1
Franklinton 13-12 1-2
Pearl River 17-5 0-3
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 19-8 1-0
Karr 9-15 1-0
McMain 14-14 1-1
Helen Cox 4-21 1-1
Belle Chasse 5-16 0-2
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Carver 20-6 0-0
Kennedy 15-13 0-0
NOMMA 11-5 0-0
McDonogh 35 8-16 0-0
Riverdale 3-14 0-0
Ben Franklin 2-15 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Hannan 15-10 4-0
Jewel Sumner 11-11 3-2
Albany 14-13 2-3
Loranger 11-18 2-3
Bogalusa 10-14 1-4
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Sophie Wright 25-3 2-0
Thomas Jefferson 12-9 2-0
Cohen 5-14 2-1
KIPP Renaissance 7-12 1-1
Abramson-Sci 1-18 0-1
International-N.O. 4-14 0-4
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
De La Salle 16-7 3-0
Donaldsonville 18-8 2-1
Lusher 15-9 2-1
St. Charles Catholic 10-10 0-2
St. James 8-20 0-3
*Haynes 6-11 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Amite 8-15 5-0
Independence 12-6 3-1
Northlake Christian 4-17 3-2
Pope John Paul II 12-12 1-4
Pine 0-28 0-5
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Country Day 17-7 2-0
Riverside 8-14 1-0
Livingston 12-10 0-1
M.L. King 18-12 0-2
*Patrick Taylor 8-6 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
South Plaquemines 15-12 0-0
Newman 10-7 0-0
Fisher 2-7 0-0
*Einstein 3-13 0-0
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
KIPP B.T. Washington 13-14 0-0
Varnado 9-13 0-0
St. Martin’s 8-8 0-0
West St. John 6-16 0-0
Clark 5-11 0-0
Ecole Classique 4-5 0-0
Houma Christian 4-15 0-0
Covenant Christian 1-18 0-0
Ridgewood 0-11 0-0
Note: District 8-1A is scheduled to play a district tournament to determine a champion on Feb. 13-15 rather than play a district schedule.
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Crescent City 18-11 3-0
Holden 19-11 3-1
Runnels 22-13 1-2
Maurepas 7-19 1-2
Mount Hermon 7-21 1-2
Kenner Discovery 8-15 1-3
*Morris Jeff 1-2 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Jehovah-Jireh 28-5 2-0
Family Christian 12-22 1-1
Christ Episcopal 6-13 0-1
LSD 1-2 0-1
**Brighton 0-4 0-0
District 9-C
Team Overall Dist.
Phoenix 13-9 1-0
Grand Isle 6-10 0-0
Lutheran 1-8 0-1