(Results through Sunday, March 24; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Ponchatoula                             11-8            3-0

St. Paul’s                                 14-4            2-1

Mandeville                               12-3            2-1

Northshore                               9-9             2-1

Hammond                               5-12            2-1

Covington                                9-8             1-2

Slidell                                    11-10           0-3

Fontainebleau                         4-13            0-3

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Destrehan                               12-7            3-0

East St. John                           10-8            3-0

Hahnville                                 5-14            2-0

Terrebonne                              7-9              1-2

Thibodaux                               14-8            0-1

Central Lafourche                    4-12            0-3

H.L. Bourgeois                         3-10            0-3

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

East Jefferson                          5-8              2-0

Ehret                                      5-10            2-0

Chalmette                               5-12            2-0

West Jefferson                        5-2              1-1

Higgins                                  5-7-1           1-1

Bonnabel                                3-9             0-2

Grace King                             2-5              0-2

Landry-Walker                        1-5              0-2

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Jesuit                                     14-5            3-0

Holy Cross                              10-9            2-0

John Curtis                              8-9             2-1

Brother Martin                        15-4            1-2

Shaw                                      9-8             1-2

St. Augustine                          10-6            0-1

Rummel                                  13-7            0-3

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Lakeshore                               16-3            0-0

Pearl River                              12-4            0-0

Salmen                                   9-7              0-0

Franklinton                              8-9             0-0

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Karr                                        6-7-1          2-0

Belle Chasse                            6-9             2-0

Warren Easton                         9-7             0-0

Helen Cox                               2-7             0-2

McMain                                   0-6             0-2

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Carver                                     8-2             3-0

Riverdale                                 8-7             2-0

Ben Franklin                            3-8             1-1

McDonogh 35                          0-6             0-2

NOMMA                                  0-7             0-3

*Kennedy                               0-0             0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Loranger                                 12-8            2-0

Jewel Sumner                          8-7              2-0

Albany                                    11-8            0-0

Hannan                                   6-9             0-2

Bogalusa                                 3-4             0-2

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

KIPP Renaissance                    4-2             0-0

Thomas Jefferson                    4-8             0-0

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Charles Catholic                 14-5            2-0

De La Salle                             11-4            2-0

St. James                                8-8             2-0

Donaldsonville                         9-5              0-2

Lusher                                    6-4             0-2

Haynes                                   3-9             0-2

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Pine                                        10-8            3-0

Pope John Paul II                     5-10            3-0

Northlake Christian                  9-7              0-0

Amite                                     1-6              0-3

Independence                         1-13-1         0-3

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Riverside                                 8-9             2-0

Country Day                            3-3             0-0

Patrick Taylor                          5-6              0-2

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Newman                                 8-13            2-0

Fisher                                     6-3             0-0

South Plaquemines                 4-10            0-2

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Covenant Christian                  13-3            0-0

St. Martin’s                             7-6              0-0

Ecole Classique                       4-1              0-0

West St. John                         3-5              0-0

Varnado                                  2-8             0-0

KIPP B.T. Washington              1-3              0-0

Houma Christian                     1-13            0-0

*Ridgewood                            0-2             0-0

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Holden                                    8-4             2-0

Maurepas                               6-8             2-0

Runnels                                  4-6             1-0

Crescent City                          0-4             0-1

Mount Hermon                        8-4             0-2                                            

Kenner Discovery                    0-5             0-2

 

