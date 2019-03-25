New Orleans Area High School Baseball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, March 24; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Ponchatoula 11-8 3-0
St. Paul’s 14-4 2-1
Mandeville 12-3 2-1
Northshore 9-9 2-1
Hammond 5-12 2-1
Covington 9-8 1-2
Slidell 11-10 0-3
Fontainebleau 4-13 0-3
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Destrehan 12-7 3-0
East St. John 10-8 3-0
Hahnville 5-14 2-0
Terrebonne 7-9 1-2
Thibodaux 14-8 0-1
Central Lafourche 4-12 0-3
H.L. Bourgeois 3-10 0-3
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
East Jefferson 5-8 2-0
Ehret 5-10 2-0
Chalmette 5-12 2-0
West Jefferson 5-2 1-1
Higgins 5-7-1 1-1
Bonnabel 3-9 0-2
Grace King 2-5 0-2
Landry-Walker 1-5 0-2
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Jesuit 14-5 3-0
Holy Cross 10-9 2-0
John Curtis 8-9 2-1
Brother Martin 15-4 1-2
Shaw 9-8 1-2
St. Augustine 10-6 0-1
Rummel 13-7 0-3
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Lakeshore 16-3 0-0
Pearl River 12-4 0-0
Salmen 9-7 0-0
Franklinton 8-9 0-0
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Karr 6-7-1 2-0
Belle Chasse 6-9 2-0
Warren Easton 9-7 0-0
Helen Cox 2-7 0-2
McMain 0-6 0-2
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Carver 8-2 3-0
Riverdale 8-7 2-0
Ben Franklin 3-8 1-1
McDonogh 35 0-6 0-2
NOMMA 0-7 0-3
*Kennedy 0-0 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Loranger 12-8 2-0
Jewel Sumner 8-7 2-0
Albany 11-8 0-0
Hannan 6-9 0-2
Bogalusa 3-4 0-2
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
KIPP Renaissance 4-2 0-0
Thomas Jefferson 4-8 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Charles Catholic 14-5 2-0
De La Salle 11-4 2-0
St. James 8-8 2-0
Donaldsonville 9-5 0-2
Lusher 6-4 0-2
Haynes 3-9 0-2
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Pine 10-8 3-0
Pope John Paul II 5-10 3-0
Northlake Christian 9-7 0-0
Amite 1-6 0-3
Independence 1-13-1 0-3
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Riverside 8-9 2-0
Country Day 3-3 0-0
Patrick Taylor 5-6 0-2
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Newman 8-13 2-0
Fisher 6-3 0-0
South Plaquemines 4-10 0-2
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Covenant Christian 13-3 0-0
St. Martin’s 7-6 0-0
Ecole Classique 4-1 0-0
West St. John 3-5 0-0
Varnado 2-8 0-0
KIPP B.T. Washington 1-3 0-0
Houma Christian 1-13 0-0
*Ridgewood 0-2 0-0
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Holden 8-4 2-0
Maurepas 6-8 2-0
Runnels 4-6 1-0
Crescent City 0-4 0-1
Mount Hermon 8-4 0-2
Kenner Discovery 0-5 0-2