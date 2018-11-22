They call themselves D-Block.
Their mission is simple.
"Protect the goal line like it's our house," said Cordae Hankton, in his first season as John Ehret's defensive coordinator.
The Patriot' defense has done just that this season, looking like the school's Monsters of Marrero defenses from years past.
Ehret, which hosts East Ascension on Friday in the Class 5A quarterfinals at Hoss Memtsas Stadium, has allowed just 18 total points over the past six weeks. No team has scored more than six points against them since the first Friday in October. No team has scored more than 14 points on them since Destrehan in Week 3.
"They are playing at a crazy level with a whole lot of speed and intensity and having fun," Hankton said. "Guys are upset when they don't make a play before someone else. It's not out of jealousy but just hunger to get to the ball and make plays."
Hankton, who spent the past six seasons coaching linebackers at his alma mater, Rummel, joined the staff of first-year Ehret coach Marcus Scott in the offseason.
"I knew that he was a really good young coach and knowledgeable with a lot of energy," Scott said. "That's what I was looking for, and I took a chance."
Hankton was hired in June, thus missing a chance to go through spring practice with his new team. So it took a while for the players to adjust to a new coordinator. They were a bit resistant at first.
He knew it would to take some time for things to jell for him and his players. He was going from an assistant to a coordinator. And his players were having to learn his expectations on and off the field.
"It's not like playing Madden," Hankton said. "You don't just pick a play and tell them to go tackle a guy. You have to teach the technique and then you have to send the kids back to their parents the same way you got them and try to make them better men. Everybody isn't going to the NFL, but we want to use the opportunities to prepare these kids to be able to take care of their families 20 years from now."
Things didn't start off well, with Ehret losing to West Monroe 44-20 in the season opener. They haven't lost since. If they win Friday, they could get another shot at West Monroe with the winner going to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to play for the Class 5A state championship.
It was a 26-0 shutout of Hahnville in Week 2 that got the Patriots going.
"That was the shake-back game," senior safety Jerrae Williams said. "We had to shake off that loss from West Monroe, and that's when it started clicking."
A week after beating Hahnville, the Patriots earned arguably their biggest win over the season, beating nemesis Destrehan and holding the nation's top running back to 118 yards, including just 12 in the first half.
They have been rolling ever since.
Members of the defense are rewarded with "turnover gloves" when they force a turnover. The team is currently plus-28 in that category, meaning the metallic silver boxing gloves have been passed around plenty this season. The gloves have the word "fight" on them, part of the defense's motto.
"What are you going to do when you get punched in the face?" Hankton said, explaining the motto. "Are you going to fight back or are you going to fold?"
The Patriots haven't been punched much. Their past nine wins, including a 20-6 victory over Landry-Walker, have all been by double digits.
Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, El Walker and Warren Sharper lead the way up front.
Donte Starks, who is committed to LSU, anchors the linebacker unit, along with Javonte Jones and Jacoby Windmon. And there is plenty of depth in the secondary with Kaine Williams, Kunta Hester, Lucien Babino, Brandon James, Jonah Mitchell and Rojaee Dubois.
The defense is complemented by an offense, led by quarterback Travis Mumphrey, averaging 33.points per game.
"No disrespect to any of the Rummel teams I have ever been a part of, but this is probably the most talented defensive team I've ever been a part of," Hankton said. "We have the pleasure of playing against one of the best offenses in the state of Louisiana every day in practice. We are hopefully peaking at the right time and just hope we can keep that going."