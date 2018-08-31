Returning only four starters from last year, it’d be easy to believe that the Newman Greenies offense would take a step back this season.
Just don’t tell that to Martin Butcher.
Butcher, the Greenies record-breaking quarterback, sliced and diced McMain's offense to the tune of 300 yards and five touchdowns on 18-for-28 passing Friday night to give Newman a 34-7 victory.
“My O-line played great and I’m blessed to have great receivers,” Butcher said. “We knew they had some good coverages and we were able to take advantage of what they gave us.”
The victory was also a big night for Newman head coach Nelson Stewart, who earned his 100th career win. Stewart was grateful that Butcher was one of the four starters returning this season.
“It’s great getting Martin back,” he said. “I thought he was really precise. It was good that we were able to jump on them and get a big lead. I think we had some stuff we had to cleanup in the second half, but overall, I think the kids played hard and we’re back to playing our brand of football.”
Some of the mistakes would include 13 penalties for 140 yards on the night, nine of which came in the second half. It wasn’t enough to offset Butcher or receivers Murray Calhoun, who hauled in 7 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and Jarmone Southerland, who brought in five catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns.
McMain managed to put a few drives together, gaining more first downs than Newman while also getting 88 rushing yards from running back Jeremy Benoit. But it wasn’t enough to overcome 15 penalties and three turnovers.
“(We did some good things) but at the end of the day we have to minimize our mistakes,” Mustang head coach Torri Denis said. “We keep preaching that over and over again. But we have a young ball club. So I expect us to be able to rebound from the mistakes that we make.”
It only took Newman three plays to get on the board when Butcher’s pass was tipped by a McMain receiver into the hands of Calhoun for a 54-yard touchdown to get things started.
Butcher was back at it again on the very next possession as Butcher found Southerland in just three plays yet again for a 46-yard touchdown pass to stretch the Greenie lead to 14-0.
McMain moved to midfield on their next possession but Eli Abramson’s interception of McMain quarterback Tyhre Brown gave the ball back to Newman. Newman scored on that possession with Butcher finding Calhoun again from 19 yards out.
In the second quarter, it was more of the same with Butcher finding Southerland from 16 yards out midway through the quarter to give the Greenies 27 points after the extra point was missed.
Brown’s 2-yard run in the third got McMain on the board but another Butcher-to-Southerland pass in the fourth made it 34-7 and gave the Greenies the win.