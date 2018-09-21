The Archbishop Shaw defense had no answer Friday for Holy Cross’ Tyler Kirkwood, who exploded for three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 35-6 win at Tad Gormley Stadium.
Kirkwood, a junior receiver, said competition with his fellow receivers during the week helped him succeed against the Eagles in their Catholic League opener.
“It felt good. I trust in my preparation and we practiced very hard all week, so we deserve it,” said Kirkwood, who finished with seven catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns. “Our routes — we work on them non-stop. Even after practice we continue to work on it, so everything that we’re doing on the field is just preparation, and we trust it.”
It didn’t come overnight.
Holy Cross quarterback Bryan Broussard said he’s developed the chemistry with Kirkwood since the eighth grade.
“He gives me a big target to throw to,” said Broussard, who completed 15 of 30 passes for 191 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. “Sometimes I miss it, sometimes I hit it. But when I hit it, it’s something special.”
Broussard also had a rushing touchdown.
Despite the win, Holy Cross coach Guy LeCompte said the game could have gone in either direction. Shaw was coming off a rousing 23-3 win at home — and on Friday, the Eagles were hanging tough. They trailed 14-6 after holding Holy Cross scoreless in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter, however, was all Tigers.
Kirkwood came up with a 24-yard touchdown reception in the back of the end zone that extended the lead to 21-6 with just over 10 minutes to go.
Then as Shaw pushed the Tigers (4-0, 1-0 District 9-5A) inside their own 10-yard line on the next Tigers possession, sophomore running back Jaden Handy busted free for a 49-yard run. That set up a 29-yard Kirkwood touchdown on a screen, putting the lead at 28-6.
“My buddy Will (Page) he made a big block for me; salute to him. I just cut it up and turned into a running back and scored it,” said Kirkwood.
Shaw coach Tommy Connors said his players can build on the first three quarters, even if the fourth quarter got away from them.
“Hats off to Holy Cross for putting together that fourth quarter. ... They wore us down,” Connors said.
It was the third game this year in which the Tigers defense surrendered no touchdowns to their opponents. The only touchdown they’ve given up was in a win last week against Chalmette.
“Our defense has played solid all year,” said LeCompte, whose team had three takeaways. “Adam Giglio, our defensive coordinator, has done a phenomenal job. He works hard, he loves the kids, and his preparation is just unbelievable.”