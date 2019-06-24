When John Curtis dual-threat quarterback Collin Guggenheim takes the field in preparation of a state title defense this fall, it’ll be the sole focus of his football future. He’s put his college plans to rest, and he hopes he’s doing so early enough to take other New Orleans football stars along with him.
Monday, the incoming senior announced on Twitter his commitment to the Army Black Knights after picking up a handful of scholarship offers in the months after the Patriots’ 49-7 Division I state title victory over Catholic-Baton Rouge in December.
Last month, Guggenheim picked up offers from Lamar , Army and Colgate, along with one from Nicholls State in January. He took unofficial visits to UNLV, Georgia Tech, Navy and Maryland before taking another unofficial visit with his family to West Point on the last weekend of May, and that was the one he said left a lasting impression of a future he couldn’t turn down.
“The biggest thing for me was staying in the veer offense. They run the triple-option, just in a bit of different formation, but it’s similar to the things we run at Curtis,” he said. “And when I got a chance to meet the coaches, I found out the place is bigger than just football. That family atmosphere made me think of Curtis. Everyone genuinely cares about you and wants to see you succeed in life, and that made my decision a whole lot easier.”
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound rushing threat finished this past season’s state title game with 160 yards rushing, a touchdown and a 2-point conversion on 28 carries to pick up his second-consecutive state title game MVP award. He finished his junior year with 1,128 yards rushing on 145 rushes with 15 scores. He completed 58 of 107 passes for 1,096 yards and 10 more touchdowns.
John Curtis finished the year 13-0, giving the squad its 14th undefeated state championship.
Guggenheim appears to be a perfect lethal running threat for Army’s famous triple-option offense. His offensive numbers nearly mirrored Army incoming senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr.’s production last season. Last fall in his first full season starting for the Black Knights, Hopkins rushed for a team-leading 1,017 yards of 208 caries for 17 touchdowns. He completed 51-of-93 passes for 1,026 yards and six more scores.
Guggenheim said he sees a lot of himself in Hopkins, who stands 5-10 with an identical 205-pound build to the John Curtis senior. He knows he will have to get used to the ramped-up speed of the college game but not having to completely learn what for many high school players would be a foreign system gives him a major leg up.
“They don’t have to waste a year or two preparing me to be their next veer quarterback, and that’s a huge advantage for me,” he said.
With several of the team’s key returners like Corey Wren (Georgia) and Angelo Anderson (Tulane) having already made their commitment decisions this summer, Guggenheim said the Patriots can more readily focus on that state title defense, while he does his best to sell the rest of New Orleans’ football talent on following him to New York to play for a program that cracked the Top 25 a year ago for the first time in 22 years and sits in the top 20 of several preseason rankings.
“I know what Army can bring to the table,” he said. “There’s a life set up for you after football that sets you up for success, and you can’t ask for anything more than that."