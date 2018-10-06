It took far longer than anticipated and they made a lot of mistakes, but the Carver Rams got the win Saturday night.
Corey Johnson rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns, Quincy Curry passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Rams defeated the Madison Prep Chargers 40-27 at Joe Brown Park.
The Rams (3-3) got it done despite a load of issues throughout the evening, including three turnovers and 17 penalties for 115 yards. Carver coach Bryant Addison was displeased with his team's effort.
“For whatever reason we came out very slow,” he said. “I’m not happy with the win because I expect more from these guys. But I do have to tip my hat off to Madison (Prep) for giving us a fight. We did get the win, but we made a lot of mistakes out there tonight and we need to clean that up moving forward.”
The Chargers (2-4) started off well, building a 14-0 lead . It was a struggle after that however as they had four turnovers and committed 20 penalties for 140 yards.
“We have to learn to play through mistakes and play through penalties,” Chargers coach Landry Williams said. “There were a couple of times we were in good position to make plays, and we didn’t. Hats off to Carver for fighting back when they got down, they earned it tonight.”
Roy Davis' 2-yard touchdown run made it 7-0. Then after a 40-yard interception return, Zeon Chriss found Joel Williams for a 7-yard scoring strike to jump out to a 14-0 lead.
It was all Carver after as Curry found Justin London from 56 yards out for a touchdown to put the Rams on the board. Curry followed with a 1-yard sneak with 10 seconds left in the half to make it 14-13 at halftime.
Lynarise Elpheage hauled in a 43-yard touchdown from Curry early in the third quarter to give Carver a lead they would not relinquish. Curry found Elpheage from 31 yards out to stretch the lead to 14.
Madison Prep continued to fight as Chriss hit Williams with a 27-yard scoring strike bring the Chargers back within one score.
Johnson took over after that, scoring on runs of 22 and 56 yards to stretch the lead to 19.
Roy Davis did his best to help Madison Prep get back in it with an 80-yard kick return touchdown following the second Johnson score but by then it was too late.