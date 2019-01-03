Coach Mike McGuire and his Country Day boys basketball team have built themselves as an LHSAA Division III powerhouse with their methodical offensive pace. But sometimes your opponent ends up dictating the flow.
And when that opponent is the 2018 Division III defending state champion — and one of the top programs in the state — that comes with a risk.
Should the shots not fall, up against a team who loves to turn a basketball game into a track meet, you can find yourself in a deep hole quickly. And having a couple more off minutes while trying to dig yourself out can feel like trying to stay on your feet during an avalanche.
Two such droughts proved too costly for the Cajuns, who fell behind Dunham 40-28 at halftime and couldn’t recover in their 71-53 loss in the second round of the Boys’ National Bracket in the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at the Alario Center.
These two teams have some very recent and pressure-packed history, with split meetings in last season’s Division III state semifinals (a 47-46 Dunham win) and the 2017 title game (a Country Day 70-41 runaway win).
So McGuire understood well what his Cajuns would face Thursday night. Knew they’d need the shots to fall if the pace quickened. Knew they’d need one of their best nights athletically as they still find their stride after the school’s deep postseason football run.
The Tigers began to catch fire in the early moments of the second quarter, ahead 21-18 after the first eight minutes. Dunham senior Jordan Wright helped speed up the pace, taking it coast-to-coast for a fast-break layup after a Cajuns layup. Fellow senior Ralph Davenport sandwiched a 3-pointer from Wright with two of his own, and all of a sudden, a 23-20 advantage ballooned to 34-20 in less than two minutes.
Country Day responded early in the second half, clawing back within seven, 42-35, on a run that began with back-to-back layups from Justin Ibieta. But the 6-foot-5 junior guard picked up his third foul and had to head to the bench. Losing his physicality seemed to spur another Tigers spurt. During the back-and-forth, the Cajuns went the final four minutes of the third quarter without a field goal while Dunham scored 13-straight to take the game out of reach for good.
Senior forward Christian Becnel led the Cajuns with 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter as he desperately tried to will his team back within reach. But the Tigers, who landed four players with at least 14 points, proved too deep and locked-in to falter late. Junior guard Salle Wilson led Dunham with 15 points, followed by 14-apiece from Carlos Stewart, Ralph Davenport and Wright.