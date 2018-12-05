For Devin Bush, there’s no place like home.
On an Edna Karr football squad without a stadium or even sets of bleachers a quarterback’s throw from his classroom, Bush has made due with finding comfort on any swath of grass or turf his cleats hit.
He sparked his senior season with a pair of picks, including one returned for a touchdown, on the road against St. Paul’s in the Cougars’ season-opening victory. Last Friday at Behrman Stadium, he squashed fellow Class 4A semifinalist Neville’s early momentum they snagged from a game-opening onside kick with a near pick-six that turned into seven points two plays later.
That win meant Bush could go home one last time, where the bright stadium lights bring the comfort of a young boy’s night light, the turf like your grandparents’ shag carpet, the roar of the crowd like the lull of TV in the next room.
It’s where his interception nearly two years ago, early in the second half of a state title game, flipped the switch for the Cougars in their first of back-to-back Class 4A state championships.
“The Dome is like a second home to me,” Bush said. “We won’t be frightened. The lights won’t scare us. We’ve seen it all before, so it’s just like another game.”
Bush and the rest of the Cougar senior class will take the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Saturday, their fourth appearance in four years at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic Football Championships, searching for a third consecutive Class 4A title. There, they will face a Warren Easton squad who has been the only team to truly challenge Karr during their 26-game winning streak that dates back to early last season.
In the Dome, Bush and his teammates are fighting to become the first New Orleans-area public school, and first public school in Class 4A, to win back-to-back-to-back state championships. On the brink of such a monumental feat, you might hear a lot of coach-speak pumped full of clichés like “not worrying about the past” and “only being focused on the next game”, but that’s not how Bush is wired.
Ever since he first started as a sophomore, his mind has been on his legacy at Karr.
“This could be a story you could tell forever,” he said. “Adversity reveals your true character. Whether you crack under pressure or make the big play when your number is called, that shows what you’re really made of.”
After watching his team fall to Neville 45-26 in the state finals as a freshman, Bush took on a starting role the following fall, donning a No. 13 jersey. His position coach, Jarret Jones, who also played cornerback while attending Karr in his high school days, wore the same number. When Bush became a starter two years ago, Jones saw the potential in the sophomore and all but forced him to take his old jersey number, illustrating what Bush could become.
Even before the jawing back-and-forth in practice and games, Bush understood the challenge.
“I didn’t want to let him down,” he said. “I wanted to be better than he was. We always joked about who’s the best corner to come out of Karr and the best one to wear No. 13, and I always tell him it’s me, even though he helped pave the way.”
Over time, Bush’s stock began to rise, picking up offers from some of the top programs in the country, including Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Clemson and Georgia. In October, he took a visit to the University of Virginia, and just after a first-round playoff win over Minden, Bush visited Arkansas. One day later, he verbally committed to becoming a Razorback Nov. 11. He’s currently rated the 14th-best recruit in the state by 247sports.com and the second-best cornerback.
Along the way, he’s become a player some of the top passing teams in the state, including Louisiana’s top-ranked quarterback Lance Legendre and Warren Easton, know they can’t afford to mess with.
In a back-and-forth clash that would decide the District 9-4A title on Nov. 1, Bush’s presence alone turned half the field into a no-fly zone for the Eagles, who eventually fell 21-20 on a missed two-point conversion with under a minute to go.
“Not getting passes thrown your way, it gets boring, but it’s a compliment to me for the hard work I’ve put in during the summer, and it makes it easier for the guys on the rest of the field,” he said. “I don’t think they threw to my side once, but I think that’s a testament to me.
“That eliminates opportunities for the quarterback to make plays, and I plan to do the same thing on Saturday.”
Last week, Neville tested Bush on multiple occasions, and he made them pay, just barely stepping out-of-bounds on what would have been a 70-yard pick-six. He also let another catchable interception slip through his fingers. Despite that, Karr coach Brice Brown said he expects the Eagles to take a few chances against Bush on Saturday.
But his ball-hawking ability may not be his biggest contribution to Karr’s potential three-peat. On a team that has won 26 consecutive games and 42 of its last 43 over the last three seasons, consistency is key, and nothing for Karr has been more consistent than Bush’s effort and expertise on the defensive side of the ball.
“Being able to play consistently for three years for a program like Karr, being in the state title game four times, he’s done an outstanding job with his leadership,” Brown said. “Experience is a huge part in a game like this, and his main job is to get his teammates acclimated to the Dome atmosphere and how it’s going to be in that long day.”
Because his efforts cloaking a team’s best wideout often don’t show up on the stat sheet, it’s that much more important for Bush to help prepare and tutor his younger or less-experienced teammates.
In particular, that means chances for Bush’s predecessor, junior corner Jamie Vance, to make plays and begin to standout himself as one of the top local cornerbacks. Vance already has college scholarship offers from Arkansas and Tulane.
“Our coaches always tell us to strive to be the best in your group,” Bush said. “And if every back in the group is doing that, we’re going to be really good. I always tell Jamie to try and be better than me and leave a bigger mark than I left on the program.”
Exactly what mark that is will be decided on Saturday. Will Legendre be willing to take a chance and attack Bush’s since of the field and catch him off guard for a big play? Will the simple presence of a future Power Five defensive back create an opportunity for one of the future Razorback’s teammates to make a game-changing play? Will they be ready? Bush feels like all those lead back to the type of career he’s had and the leader he’s become.
“I’ve seen myself turn from the guy receiving lessons to the one giving lessons,” he said. “You’ll always see a man’s true strength when he’s put up against a test. And we never try to underestimate an opponent, but when you’re dealing with one that’s going to attack you, you have to bring your ‘A’ game on every play.
“I don’t think the first game should have been as close. We’re going to show them what the game is really supposed to look like.”