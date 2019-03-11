New Orleans Area
High School Baseball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, March 10; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Paul’s 9-3 0-0
Slidell 9-4 0-0
Covington 7-2 0-0
Ponchatoula 7-5 0-0
Mandeville 6-2 0-0
Northshore 6-6 0-0
Fontainebleau 1-9 0-0
Hammond 1-9 0-0
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Thibodaux 10-4 0-0
Destrehan 6-6 0-0
East St. John 5-7 0-0
Central Lafourche 4-6 0-0
Terrebonne 3-5 0-0
H.L. Bourgeois 2-5 0-0
Hahnville 1-12 0-0
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Higgins 3-4-1 0-0
Chalmette 3-8 0-0
West Jefferson 2-0 0-0
Grace King 2-2 0-0
East Jefferson 2-4 0-0
Ehret 2-8 0-0
Bonnabel 1-5 0-0
Landry-Walker 0-2 0-0
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Brother Martin 11-1 0-0
Jesuit 10-3 0-0
Rummel 9-4 0-0
St. Augustine 8-1 0-0
Holy Cross 5-6 0-0
John Curtis 5-6 0-0
Shaw 4-6 0-0
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Pearl River 10-2 0-0
Lakeshore 8-3 0-0
Franklinton 6-6 0-0
Salmen 5-4 0-0
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 6-2 0-0
Karr 3-4-1 0-0
Belle Chasse 3-6 0-0
Helen Cox 1-3 0-0
McMain 0-1 0-0
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Riverdale 4-4 0-0
Carver 2-2 0-0
Ben Franklin 2-4 0-0
McDonogh 35 0-2 0-0
NOMMA 0-2 0-0
*Kennedy 0-0 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Albany 6-6 0-0
Hannan 4-6 0-0
Loranger 4-7 0-0
Jewel Sumner 3-5 0-0
Bogalusa 1-2 0-0
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
KIPP Renaissance 3-0 0-0
Thomas Jefferson 2-5 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Charles Catholic 8-3 0-0
De La Salle 6-2 0-0
Donaldsonville 5-3 0-0
Lusher 3-2 0-0
St. James 3-5 0-0
Haynes 1-5 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Northlake Christian 7-4 0-0
Pine 6-4 0-0
Independence 1-6 0-0
Amite 0-3 0-0
Pope John Paul II 0-8 0-0
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Country Day 1-0 0-0
Riverside 4-7 0-0
Patrick Taylor 2-3 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Fisher 4-0 0-0
South Plaquemines 3-5 0-0
Newman 3-10 0-0
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Covenant Christian 10-1 0-0
St. Martin’s 3-4 0-0
Varnado 2-4 0-0
Ecole Classique 1-1 0-0
Houma Christian 1-9 0-0
KIPP B.T. Washington 0-2 0-0
West St. John 0-3 0-0
*Ridgewood 0-1 0-0
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Mount Hermon 6-1 0-0
Holden 5-1 0-0
Maurepas 2-5 0-0
Runnels 1-2 0-0
Kenner Discovery 0-2 0-0
Crescent City 0-0 0-0