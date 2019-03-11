New Orleans Area

High School Baseball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, March 10; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Paul’s                                 9-3            0-0

Slidell                                      9-4            0-0

Covington                                7-2            0-0

Ponchatoula                             7-5            0-0

Mandeville                               6-2            0-0

Northshore                              6-6             0-0

Fontainebleau                          1-9             0-0

Hammond                               1-9             0-0

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Thibodaux                              10-4            0-0

Destrehan                               6-6             0-0

East St. John                           5-7             0-0

Central Lafourche                     4-6             0-0

Terrebonne                              3-5              0-0

H.L. Bourgeois                         2-5              0-0

Hahnville                                 1-12            0-0

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Higgins                                   3-4-1          0-0

Chalmette                               3-8             0-0

West Jefferson                         2-0             0-0

Grace King                              2-2             0-0

East Jefferson                          2-4             0-0

Ehret                                      2-8             0-0

Bonnabel                                1-5              0-0

Landry-Walker                         0-2             0-0

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Brother Martin                        11-1             0-0

Jesuit                                     10-3            0-0

Rummel                                  9-4             0-0

St. Augustine                          8-1              0-0

Holy Cross                              5-6              0-0

John Curtis                             5-6              0-0

Shaw                                      4-6             0-0

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Pearl River                             10-2            0-0

Lakeshore                               8-3             0-0

Franklinton                             6-6             0-0

Salmen                                  5-4              0-0

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                         6-2             0-0

Karr                                        3-4-1          0-0

Belle Chasse                            3-6             0-0

Helen Cox                                1-3             0-0

McMain                                   0-1              0-0

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Riverdale                                4-4             0-0

Carver                                    2-2             0-0

Ben Franklin                            2-4             0-0

McDonogh 35                          0-2             0-0

NOMMA                                   0-2             0-0

*Kennedy                                0-0             0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Albany                                    6-6             0-0

Hannan                                  4-6             0-0

Loranger                                4-7              0-0

Jewel Sumner                         3-5              0-0

Bogalusa                                1-2              0-0

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

KIPP Renaissance                     3-0           0-0

Thomas Jefferson                     2-5           0-0

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Charles Catholic                  8-3             0-0

De La Salle                              6-2             0-0

Donaldsonville                         5-3             0-0

Lusher                                    3-2             0-0

St. James                                3-5             0-0

Haynes                                    1-5             0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northlake Christian                  7-4              0-0

Pine                                        6-4             0-0

Independence                         1-6              0-0

Amite                                     0-3             0-0

Pope John Paul II                     0-8             0-0

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Country Day                           1-0              0-0

Riverside                                4-7              0-0

Patrick Taylor                          2-3              0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Fisher                                     4-0             0-0

South Plaquemines                  3-5             0-0

Newman                                 3-10           0-0

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Covenant Christian                  10-1           0-0

St. Martin’s                              3-4            0-0

Varnado                                  2-4             0-0

Ecole Classique                        1-1             0-0

Houma Christian                      1-9             0-0

KIPP B.T. Washington               0-2             0-0

West St. John                          0-3             0-0

*Ridgewood                            0-1              0-0

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Mount Hermon                        6-1            0-0                                             

Holden                                   5-1             0-0

Maurepas                               2-5             0-0

Runnels                                  1-2             0-0

Kenner Discovery                    0-2             0-0

Crescent City                          0-0             0-0

 

