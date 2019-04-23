No. 2 seeded Lakeshore High School started the Class 4A state baseball playoffs with a bang Tuesday afternoon at home.
The Titans pounded out 12 hits en route to a 15-0 opening-round playoff victory over No. 31 Morgan City.
The game was called in the fifth inning because of the 10-run mercy rule.
With the victory, Lakeshore (29-4) advances to take on the winner of No. 15 Cecilia and No. 18 Assumption in a best-of-three series starting Friday afternoon. The Tigers finished 9-21.
.@LHSTitansBSBALL coach @ceravolo12 talks after the Titans 15-0 playoff win over Morgan City, the 400th win of his coaching career. @nbrownadvocate @theadvocateno @AdvocateSports @LAClass4A @stppschools @STPSBSupt @985_sports pic.twitter.com/XVHZSFwA2L— David Folse II (@davidfolse) April 23, 2019
The win over Morgan City was Lakeshore's coach Steve Ceravolo’s 400th.
“That first postseason win is usually the hardest one,” Ceravolo said. “We knew there was a chance that the kids would come out here with nerves and butterflies. To get off to such a good start was pivotal. Great team effort. Get that first game under your belt and get ready for the next one.”
Scoring two runs in its first at-bat, Lakeshore added four runs in the second inning as Jacob Bernard had a two-run triple and Christian Westcott had an RBI double.
Things got more productive for the Titans in the third inning as they batted around, scoring seven runs on six hits. Bernard had an RBI double, Westcott had a two-run double, J.T. Singletary had an RBI triple and Devin Weilbacher had an RBI single.
.@JJBernard7 talks after a 4 for 4 effort and five runs driven in for @LHSTitansBSBALL pic.twitter.com/1SP5Xonjfp— David Folse II (@davidfolse) April 23, 2019
Bernard finished the game 4 for 4 with five RBIs, falling a home run short of the cycle.
“We had a goal of jumping on this team early and we knew that (starting pitcher Hunter Dean) was going to be throwing strikes,” Bernard said. “It was good to get off to a good start and not start off sluggish.
“(On his last at-bat with the cycle on the line) I was thinking about the cycle but fell just short. I guess I’ll have to settle on going 4 for 4.”
Dean got the win, going four innings, allowing one hit while striking out nine.
The win for the Titans was its second victory over Morgan City this year. Lakeshore had topped the Tigers 13-3 in a tournament at Lutcher on March 16.