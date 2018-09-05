Two New Orleans area high school football games have been rescheduled or canceled due to the threat of Hurricane Gordon while a third scheduled to be played in the Baton Rouge has switched venues.
Thursday's game between Riverdale and Haynes scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Joe Yenni Stadium has been canceled.
Another originally-scheduled Thursday game, involving McDonogh 35 versus Higgins, has been moved to 6 p.m. Saturday at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.
KIPP Renaissance and St. Michael the Archangel have switched sites for their 7 p.m. Friday game to Olympia Stadium. The game was scheduled for BREC Memorial Stadium.
The complete week 2 schedule is listed below:
NEW ORLEANS METRO AREA
PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)
Thursday, Sept. 6
Non-district
John Curtis vs. Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas, at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium, 6 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. De La Salle at Gormley
Riverdale vs. Haynes at Yenni, cancelled
Sophie Wright at Ascension Catholic
Friday, Sept. 7
Non-district
Karr vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman
Holy Cross at Covington
St. Paul’s vs. Jesuit at Gormley
Shaw at Belle Chasse
St. Charles Catholic at Destrehan
East St. John vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas
Ehret at Hahnville
Franklinton at Fontainebleau
Salmen at Northshore
John F. Kennedy at Slidell
Live Oak at Mandeville
East Jefferson at Lakeshore
Abramson Sci at Pearl River
Central Catholic at Hannan
St. Patrick Catholic, Biloxi, Miss., at Pope John Paul II
H.L. Bourgeois at Vandebilt Catholic
Carver at Central Lafourche
South Terrebonne at Terrebonne
South Lafourche at Thibodaux
Country Day vs. Bonnabel at Yenni
Bogalusa at Chalmette
Grace King at Ellender
Helen Cox at St. Amant
McMain at Lusher
Ben Franklin at Ascension Christian
Albany at Independence
Loranger at Amite
Jewel Sumner at Kentwood
Cohen at Springfield
Thomas Jefferson at Newman
KIPP Renaissance at St. Michael the Archangel, Baton Rouge
St. James at Lutcher
White Castle at Donaldsonville
Brusly at Northlake Christian
Varnado at Pine
Cohen at Springfield
East Feliciana at St. Helena
St. Thomas Aquinas at Episcopal-Baton Rouge
Riverside at Barbe
St. Martin’s at Fisher
West St. John at South Plaquemines
Church Academy at Covenant Christian
Westminster Christian at Houma Christian
Centerville vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground
Saturday, Sept. 8
Non-district
Warren Easton vs. Brother Martin at Gormley, 2 p.m.
KIPP Sunnyside-Houston vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. Higgins at Memtsas, 6 p.m.
Escambia, Fla., vs. Rummel at Yenni