Baseball
Denham Springs 4, Zachary 3
Zachary 210 000 0—3 9 4
Denham Springs 010 021 x—4 6 2
W — Dalton Diez. L — Tanner Hall. Leaders: ZACHARY: Keilon. Brown (2-4, run), Dylan Jackson (2-4), Jayden Williams (2-3); DENHAM SPRINGS: Reese Smith (2-4), Cade Doughty (1-2, RBI), Matt Delaney (1-3).
Dutchtown 3, East Ascension 1
East Ascension 001 000 0—1 4 1
Dutchtown 001 011 x—3 6 1
W — Jessie Miller (5-0). L — Logan Daigle. Leaders: EAST ASCENSION: Kale Babbin (3-3, RBI); DUTCHTOWN: Carter Landry (1-2, 2B), Cohan Perrain (1-2, 2 RBIs), Will Reed (1-3, HR). Records: East Ascension 11-12, 1-1 District 5-5A; Dutchtown 14-9, 1-1.
Holy Cross 5, Rummel 2
Rummel 002 000 0—2 4 1
Holy Cross 200 012 x—5 9 1
W — Lance Lauve (4-1). L —Hayden Elwell (0-2); Leaders: RUMMEL: Ron Franklin (2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs), Tyler Cook (1-3, 2B), Kyle Walker (1-3); HOLY CROSS: Ryan Smilari (3-3, 3B, run), Cade Simpson (2-2, 2B, run), Gavin Schulz (2-4, 2 RBIs R), Adrian Aguilar (1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs); Records: Rummel 15-8, 2-4 District 9-5A; Holy Cross 11-10, 3-1
Northshore 3, Mandeville 2,
Mandeville 000 101 0—2 5 4
Northshore 001 200 x—3 5 1
W — Lore. L — Laws. MANDEVILLE: Mooney (2-3, 2 runs), Stockton (2-3); NORTHSHORE: A. Landry (2-3, 2 runs)
Softball
Brusly 4, St. Thomas More 3
St. Thomas More 003 000 0—3 5 2
Brusly 030 100 x—4 10 1
W — Mary Catherine Comeaux (17-1). L — Paityn Dezormeaux. Leaders: ST. THOMAS MORE: Molli Perry (1-2, 2B, run, 2 RBIs), Madison Prejean (1-3, 2B, RBI); BRUSLY: Mary Catherine Comeaux (2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs), Britt Bourgoyne (2-4, 2B, run), Angel Bradford (2-3, RBI), Bella Hymel (2-3, run). Records: St. Thomas More 17-7; Brusly 26-1.
Brusly 4, St. Thomas More 3
St. Thomas More 003 000 0—3 5 2
Brusly 030 100 x—4 10 1
W — Mary Catherine Comeaux (17-1). L — Paityn Dezormeaux. Leaders: ST. THOMAS MORE: Molli Perry (1-2, 2B, run, 2 RBIs), Madison Prejean (1-3, 2B, RBI); BRUSLY: Mary Catherine Comeaux (2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs), Britt Bourgoyne (2-4, 2B, run), Angel Bradford (2-3, RBI), Bella Hymel (2-3, run). Records: St. Thomas More 17-7; Brusly 26-1.
Mandeville 5, Brusly 0
Mandeville 003 002 0—5 4 0
Brusly 000 000 0—0 2 3
W — Grace O’Berry. L — Mary Catherine Comeaux (16-1). Leaders: MANDEVILLE: Margaret Morgan (2-3, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBIs), Grace O’Berry (1-3, HR, RBI). Records: Mandeville 15-2; Brusly 25-1.
Gymnastics
At Baton Rouge High
Boys
Team scores: 1. BRHS 303.6. 2. Caddo Magnet 179.7.
Level 5 All-Around
1. Cameron Cason, Caddo, 61.5. 2. Andrew English, BRHS, 58.4. 3. Noah Melvin, Caddo, 56.5.
Level 10 All-Around
1. Xavin Weatherspoon, BRHS, 67.7. 2. Elijah Phifer, BRHS, 52.6. 3. Ian Van den Bold, BRHS, 40.4.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Caddo Magnet 223.3 2. BRHS 216.7. 3. St. Amant 138.25. 4. Newman 94.1. 5. Christ Episcopal 37.3.
Level 3 All-Around
1. Rachel Dupuy, BRHS, 37.1. 2. Allison Clark, Caddo, 36.95. 3. Lexie Tillery, BRHS, 36.3.
Level 4 All-Around
1. Morgan Graves, Caddo, 37.85. 2. Carli Sheets, St. Amant, 37.8. 3. Mia Cook, Caddo, 37.7.
Level 8 All-Around
1. Alyssa Hoey, Caddo, 37.65. 2. Catalina Colon, Episcopal, 36.9. 3. Maddie Quinlan, Episcopal, 36.85