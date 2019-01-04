It wasn’t easy for Landry-Walker.
Crescent City put together a 12-0 run in the third quarter to tie it up heading into the final period, but the Chargin’ Bucs made a big 3-pointer along with their free throws to hold off the Pioneers 53-48.
Landry-Walker now advances to the championship against Lafayette Christian Academy in the Boys State Bracket of the AllState Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Alario Center in Westwego.
Chargin’ Bucs coach Wilfred Antoine was pleased with the way his team responded after the Pioneers second-half run to win the semifinal game.
“We came back and our guys buckled down,” Antoine said. “We got some stops and put together a few baskets to push us ahead. That was a good job by Dywan Griffin to hit Jason Joseph in the corner. (Joseph) is a pretty good shooter and he did just what he did and knocked the shot down.”
Shadon Green did a bit of everything in his team’s win.
The senior guard scored a team-high 13 points. He added four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.
Jamond Vincent tallied 10 points, and Dywan Griffin finished with nine points and a huge late-game assist to aid his team.
Landry-Walker used a balanced attack to start, going on a 12-0 run in the first quarter to claim a 16-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
Crescent City responded in the second period to cut the deficit to six, and it trailed Landry Walker 29-23 at halftime.
Things got interesting in the third quarter when Crescent City went on its 12-0 run.
With the help of Jordin Farrell’s eight third-quarter points, the game was tied at 37 heading into the final period.
Farrell, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, finished with a game-high 19 points, grabbing nine rebounds and two assists in the game, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.
Landry-Walker stayed composed in the fourth quarter, making defensive stops and final free throws to seal the victory.
The Pioneers' Byron Joshua scored 12 points, and Glenn Rhone added eight points and seven rebounds.
“Crescent City is a real good ballclub, a championship program,” Antoine said. “They fought back. We went up 10. I don’t think we did a good job of boarding the ball. They outrebounded us with a lot of offensive rebounds. But I thought our kids responded once Crescent City made their run.”