The Destrehan Wildcats knew Terrebonne was coming into their house Friday night looking to make some history.
The Tigers had not beaten Destrehan since 1998, hadn’t won a district title since 2010 and had never finished a season 10-0. The last time they were 9-0 was back when helmets were still made of leather.
All that stood in their way Friday night was Destrehan, with its dynamic running back John Emery, its senior quarterback JR Blood and a stingy defense — plus the Wildcats’ own quest for a district championship and a No. 2 seed heading into the Class 5A playoffs.
The Wildcats won out.
Destrehan scored on six of its seven possessions and shut down the Tigers’ much-ballyhooed offense on the way to a 49-20 victory in the regular-season finale. With the win, Destrehan secured not only its 21st district championship, but also the No. 2 seed in the playoff bracket.
“The kids did a great job,” Destrehan coach Stephen Robicheaux said. “Our coaching staff had a great game plan. They came out and showed it tonight. Terrebonne did a tremendous job. They’ve got a good football team. I thought we were just a little bit better tonight.”
The Wildcats didn’t need to pull any tricks out of any bags in this one and there was really no secret who would be getting the ball. Emery, who decommitted from Georgia last week and reopened his recruitment, was an unstoppable force for the Wildcats. He finished with only 49 rushing yards with two touchdowns, but he also caught four passes for 130 yards and another score.
Emery showed what a challenge he would be early, dragging several Tiger defenders into the end zone with him on a 35-yard pass from Blood for his first touchdown on the Wildcats’ opening series with 9:53 remaining in the first quarter.
His second touchdown came less than four minutes later when he burst through the middle of the line for a 16-yard rushing touchdown to put Destrehan ahead 14-0 with 6:38 remaining in the first quarter. He would later add a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that put Destrehan ahead 28-7.
After the game, Emery was surrounded by reporters who were more interested in his college plans than his accomplishments on his senior night.
“Right now my focus is on getting a ring,” Emery said.
Blood, who is still committed to Stephen F. Austin, also was virtually unstoppable, completing 15 of 16 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns, plus he ran for a score. Blood spread the wealth among eight different receivers.
“We just have too many weapons,” Robicheaux remarked.
Terrebonne came into the game with an arsenal of its own. Chaz Ward led the Tigers’ offense with 153 yards on 17 carries and scored all three of his team’s touchdowns. Rotating among Ward, Jakhi Douglas and Keshawn James, the Tigers finished with 62 passing yards.
Besides being stymed by the Destrehan defense, Terrebonne couldn’t overcome its own mistakes. The Tigers were penalized 11 times for 112 yards. Three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties helped Destrehan’s third scoring drive, which put the Wildcats ahead 21-7 less than a minute into the second quarter.
Blood connected with Quincy Brown and Kyle Edwards for touchdowns in the second quarter to give Destrehan a 35-7 halftime lead.