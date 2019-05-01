Records are made the be broken, but for 39 years, the boys’ 100-meter mark of 10.2 seconds has stood firm in the LHSAA record books. Motivated by an eye-popping race video from one of his peers and idols this past weekend, John Curtis junior may be primed to place his name in the state’s track and field lore.
This past Saturday, Matthew Boling, a senior out of Houston’s Strake Jesuit, clocked a 9.98 in his regional 100 race, the fastest time under any conditions in high school history. Earlier this spring, Wren and Boling faced off at the TSU relays, helping push the Patriots track star under 10.5 for the first time, and since, he turned in a 10.41 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Track and Field Classic more than a month ago.
As any competitor would after seeing a contemporary shine, Wren is determined to turn in his fastest time yet this weekend in his first appearance at the state track and field meet in Baton Rouge at the Bernie Moore Track on Saturday, and it’s no coincidence Wren’s goal time of 10.2 would tie one of the state’s longest-standing track and field records.
“I’ve been practicing hard running 150s, perfecting my top-speed, getting stronger and getting my endurance up,” he said. “As I run, I want to be getting faster, and that’s meant a lot of core work and time in the weight room.
“Now, I’ve just got to go out and perform.”
The John Curtis junior will appear in four events on Saturday, including the 100 and 200 – both events where he’s a heavy contender, along with teammate Lance Williams – as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. With those sprint events alone, the Patriots team sits as one of the favorites to take home to Class 5A Boys State Track and Field title a year after taking second to Zachary. And the sprint and relay races could very well determine the team title.
A year ago, John Curtis held the team lead after 12 events, but Zachary sprinter Sean Burrell helped reel his team back with victories in the 200, 400 and 4x100 relay. Burrell and Wren will, of course, face off in the 200 and will try to anchor home victories in the relays, and when it comes down to it for Wren, helping seal a team victory with wins in his events are even more important than the times he throws down to do it.
“I really just want to win and get those points. That’s what it’s really all about come this point in the season,” he said. “I had chances to run purely for times. Now, it’s really about just finding some way to win.”
St. Katharine Drexel senior sprinter Alia Armstrong highlights the local returning victors from last year’s state meet, holding even better odds to set a state record in the Class 2A meet on Friday. Armstrong won both the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles a year ago, setting Class 2A records in both. Her seed time of 13.37 seconds in the 100 hurdles this year would set a state record for all classes by nearly four-tenths of a second, and her personal-best this spring of 43.0 in the 300 hurdles is less than a half-second off the state mark.
For Armstrong, an LSU signee, running in Friday's meet on the track where she'll represent the Tigers the next four years will mean a little extra, on top of trying to possibly break 13 seconds in the 100, setting state records and helping St. Katharine Drexel defend its state team title.
"If I'm able to break 13 and do all that, it's going to be a very emotional day," she said. "That's been one of my dreams since I started, and it would be such a blessing and an honor to do it there."
Other returning competitors who stand a chance to repeat include dominant Academy of the Sacred Heart distance runner Mary Nusloch, who won the 800, 1600 and 3200 in Class 3A a year ago; Ben Franklin long jumper Angel Williams in Class 4A; Brother Martin distance runner Hunter Appleton, who won the 3200 a year ago while taking second in the 1600; and a handful of Christ Episcopal girls who led their team to a Class C state title in its first season competing in the LHSAA.
Along with the CES girls team, the St. Katharine Drexel girls (Class 2A) , the Academy of the Sacred Heart girls (Class 3A) and the Edna Karr girls (Class 4A) enter as defending team champions. The meets kick off on Thursday with the Class B and C meets, followed by the Class 1A and 2A meets on Friday and the Class 3A, 4A and 5A meets on Saturday. Field events on Thursday and Friday begin at 1:30 p.m., with track events kicking off at 5 p.m. Saturday’s field events will start at 10:45 a.m., with running events beginning at 2:30 p.m.