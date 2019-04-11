After three innings Thursday, things weren’t looking too good for the Country Day softball team.
Down 4-2 to Patrick Taylor, the Cajuns' at-bats were coming up empty.
What a difference a few innings can make.
Mathilda Tubbs, Lauren Perlis and Ellie Schneider combined to go 7 for 10 with seven RBIs to help 10th-seeded Country Day rally past No. 7 seed Patrick Taylor 9-5 to advance to the second round of the Division III playoffs.
The Cajuns advance to face Calvary Baptist at 11 a.m. April 20 in Shreveport.
The Cajuns got off to a slow start as they went three up and three down before falling behind 2-0 at the end of the first inning. Country Day stuck through it, however, taking the lead in the fifth and using a four-run sixth to pull away from the Tigers and ultimately take the game.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Country Day coach Jaqueline Rosenblatt said. “We’ve wanted to win this game for probably two years now. We play (Patrick Taylor) in the regular season and we knew they’d be tough but my girls came out focused and ready to play today. I’m so proud of my girls."
Rosenblatt said her team’s ability to keep focused helped them rally for the win.
“We just kept going one batter at a time, one hit at a time and one inning at a time,” she said. “We came out on top this time. We’re going to see how the rest of the way goes and just take it one inning at a time like I said. Hopefully we’ll chip away and make it to the championship.
Patrick Taylor will return all but one player next season, offering up hope for a bright future.
“We only had one senior this year so it was kind of bittersweet for this to be her last game,” Tigers coach Caroline Myers said. “I just left the team with the message that they fought until the end just like they did all season. At the end of the day we just came up a little short. They worked hard but sometimes it happens.”
Trailing 4-2 at the top of the fifth, Lyden Bland’s RBI double scored Tubbs to pull Country Day within one. Perlis followed that up with an RBI single to score Kate Goodwin to tie the game.
After the Tigers failed to score in the bottom of the fifth, Country Day came alive as Schneider’s RBI single scored Tubbs to give the Lady Cajuns their first lead of the game. Beverly Caplan followed that with an RBI single to score Kelly Weinstock to make it 6-4. Tubbs Perlis and Schneider all picked up additional RBIs in the inning to put the game away and send Country Day to the next round.