Final New Orleans Area

High School Baseball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, April 21; x-District champion; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Northshore                           20-9           13-1

St. Paul’s                                 23-6           11-3

Ponchatoula                            17-14          8-6

Mandeville                              17-9            7-7

Fontainebleau                         10-19          6-8

Hammond                               9-20           6-8

Covington                              11-18           3-11

Slidell                                    15-19          2-12

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Destrehan                            21-9           11-1

Hahnville                                13-17          9-3

East St. John                          18-12          8-4

Terrebonne                             14-14          5-7

H.L. Bourgeois                        9-15            5-7

Thibodaux                             16-18          2-10

Central Lafourche                   6-20           2-10

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Chalmette                            15-12          10-0

Ehret                                       12-16          9-1

Bonnabel                                11-12           6-4

East Jefferson                          9-15            5-5

Grace King                              7-10            4-6

West Jefferson                         8-10            3-7

Higgins                                   7-14-1         3-7

Landry-Walker                        2-16            0-10

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Brother Martin                     24-5           9-3

Jesuit                                    22-10          8-4

John Curtis                            13-13          7-5

Rummel                                 19-12          6-6

Holy Cross                              14-15          6-6

St. Augustine                          17-13          5-7

Shaw                                     12-17          1-11

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Lakeshore                             28-4           8-1

Pearl River                               19-7            6-3

Salmen                                    15-12          4-5

Franklinton                              8-19            0-9

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Warren Easton                      18-10          6-2

x-Belle Chasse                         14-16          6-2

x-Karr                                     12-10-1       6-2

Helen Cox                               6-12            1-6

McMain                                   0-12            0-7

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Riverdale                              17-9            8-0

Carver                                     10-5            5-3

Ben Franklin                             8-14            5-3

NOMMA                                   3-12            2-6

McDonogh 35                           0-12            0-8

*Kennedy                                0-2             0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Loranger                               19-12          7-1

Albany                                    19-11           6-2

Hannan                                  11-14           4-4

Jewel Sumner                          15-13          2-6

Bogalusa                                   7-9            1-7

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Thomas Jefferson                 10-13          2-1

KIPP Renaissance                    6-7              1-2

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-St. Charles Catholic              25-7            10-0

De La Salle                             20-8           8-2

St. James                               15-15           6-4

Lusher                                   11-10           4-6

Donaldsonville                        17-11           2-8

Haynes                                   3-20           0-10

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Pine                                     17-11          10-2

Northlake Christian                  22-10           9-3

Pope John Paul II                     10-18          7-5

Amite                                     6-12            4-8

Independence                         2-27-1        0-12

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Country Day                         9-8             4-0

Riverside                                13-16          2-2

Patrick Taylor                         10-10          0-2

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Newman                              14-19         5-1

Fisher                                      13-8         3-3

South Plaquemines                   8-15         1-5

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Covenant Christian               21-6            6-0

St. Martin’s                             15-10          5-1

West St. John                         8-10            4-2

Houma Christian                     5-17            3-3

Ecole Classique                       6-5              2-4

Varnado                                 3-15            1-5

KIPP B.T. Washington              3-12            0-6

*Ridgewood                            0-2             0-0

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Maurepas                             15-11         10-0

Runnels                                  13-13          8-2

Holden                                    14-12          6-4

Mount Hermon                         14-11          4-6 

Kenner Discovery                     2-11            2-8

Crescent City                          1-15             0-10

 

