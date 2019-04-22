Final New Orleans Area
High School Baseball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, April 21; x-District champion; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Northshore 20-9 13-1
St. Paul’s 23-6 11-3
Ponchatoula 17-14 8-6
Mandeville 17-9 7-7
Fontainebleau 10-19 6-8
Hammond 9-20 6-8
Covington 11-18 3-11
Slidell 15-19 2-12
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Destrehan 21-9 11-1
Hahnville 13-17 9-3
East St. John 18-12 8-4
Terrebonne 14-14 5-7
H.L. Bourgeois 9-15 5-7
Thibodaux 16-18 2-10
Central Lafourche 6-20 2-10
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Chalmette 15-12 10-0
Ehret 12-16 9-1
Bonnabel 11-12 6-4
East Jefferson 9-15 5-5
Grace King 7-10 4-6
West Jefferson 8-10 3-7
Higgins 7-14-1 3-7
Landry-Walker 2-16 0-10
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Brother Martin 24-5 9-3
Jesuit 22-10 8-4
John Curtis 13-13 7-5
Rummel 19-12 6-6
Holy Cross 14-15 6-6
St. Augustine 17-13 5-7
Shaw 12-17 1-11
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Lakeshore 28-4 8-1
Pearl River 19-7 6-3
Salmen 15-12 4-5
Franklinton 8-19 0-9
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Warren Easton 18-10 6-2
x-Belle Chasse 14-16 6-2
x-Karr 12-10-1 6-2
Helen Cox 6-12 1-6
McMain 0-12 0-7
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Riverdale 17-9 8-0
Carver 10-5 5-3
Ben Franklin 8-14 5-3
NOMMA 3-12 2-6
McDonogh 35 0-12 0-8
*Kennedy 0-2 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Loranger 19-12 7-1
Albany 19-11 6-2
Hannan 11-14 4-4
Jewel Sumner 15-13 2-6
Bogalusa 7-9 1-7
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Thomas Jefferson 10-13 2-1
KIPP Renaissance 6-7 1-2
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
x-St. Charles Catholic 25-7 10-0
De La Salle 20-8 8-2
St. James 15-15 6-4
Lusher 11-10 4-6
Donaldsonville 17-11 2-8
Haynes 3-20 0-10
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Pine 17-11 10-2
Northlake Christian 22-10 9-3
Pope John Paul II 10-18 7-5
Amite 6-12 4-8
Independence 2-27-1 0-12
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Country Day 9-8 4-0
Riverside 13-16 2-2
Patrick Taylor 10-10 0-2
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Newman 14-19 5-1
Fisher 13-8 3-3
South Plaquemines 8-15 1-5
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Covenant Christian 21-6 6-0
St. Martin’s 15-10 5-1
West St. John 8-10 4-2
Houma Christian 5-17 3-3
Ecole Classique 6-5 2-4
Varnado 3-15 1-5
KIPP B.T. Washington 3-12 0-6
*Ridgewood 0-2 0-0
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
x-Maurepas 15-11 10-0
Runnels 13-13 8-2
Holden 14-12 6-4
Mount Hermon 14-11 4-6
Kenner Discovery 2-11 2-8
Crescent City 1-15 0-10