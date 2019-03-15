A nondistrict game that started competitive turned ugly quickly as St. Paul’s routed Newman 16-2 on a cold, rainy Friday night at Avenger Field in New Orleans.
Things got out of hand in the fourth inning when the Wolves cranked three home runs, scoring nine runs on the Greenies to put the game out of reach.
Senior pitcher and third baseman Jacob Scherer got the win. He struck out seven in just three innings on 57 pitches. Scherer allowed two runs on four hits, while also hitting a home run in his first at-bat.
The Wolves (10-3) won their sixth game straight. The Covington-based school has outscored their foes 67-11 during the win streak, and Wolves coach Mick Nunez said the recent offensive success is about more than just hitting the ball well.
“We’re getting good swings off right now," Nunez said. "They’re being selective at the plate. When we get runners on we’re putting pressure on people by running the bases well. I think that’s really complimenting what we’re doing. We’re getting in scoring position and moving people around.”
St. Paul’s three losses have come against Jesuit, John Curtis and Denham Springs, however district games are on the horizon for the Wolves after this weekend.
“District is district,” Nunez said. “There’s no love lost in wins or losses when district starts. I think they’re looking forward to it.”
The Greenies (5-11) will travel to Covington for a double-header at St. Paul’s with games starting at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
“People are going to look at the line from today’s game and see 16-2, but what they’re not going to know is our guys battled the first three innings. We had one bad inning. For a young team, that’s definitely something to grow on,” Newman coach Chad Catalano said.
“I challenge them to come back. We have a double-header with St. Paul’s tomorrow. We’ll come back tomorrow and let’s see how we respond to this.”